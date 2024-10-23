Toro Energy Eyes Uranium Growth Amid Asset Demerger

Toro Energy (AU:TOE) has released an update.

Toro Energy Limited is set to focus on developing its uranium assets in Australia, as highlighted in their presentation at the Global Uranium Conference 2024. The company plans a demerger of its non-core assets, though the timeline and success of the new entity’s ASX listing remain uncertain. Toro reaffirms the assumptions of its Lake Maitland Scoping Study, indicating stability in its forecast financial information.

