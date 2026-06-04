Toro Co Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $145.4 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $136.8 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $155.4 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.424 billion from $1.317 billion last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145.4 Mln. vs. $136.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.424 Bln vs. $1.317 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.50 To $ 4.62 Full year revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 6.5 %

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