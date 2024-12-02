Torex Gold Announces Promising 2024 Drilling Results

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) has released an update.

Torex Gold Resources has reported promising new results from its 2024 drilling program at the ELG Underground, indicating a strong potential for expanding resources and replacing mined reserves. The company aims to sustain annual production above 450,000 gold equivalent ounces beyond 2030, supported by positive drilling outcomes and strategic exploration plans. These developments highlight Torex’s commitment to long-term growth and resource expansion in the Morelos region.

