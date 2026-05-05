Topicus.com Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Topicus.com Inc. (TOI.V) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled EUR34.21 million, or EUR0.41 per share. This compares with EUR44.81 million, or EUR0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.5% to EUR435.69 million from EUR355.59 million last year.

Topicus.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR34.21 Mln. vs. EUR44.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.41 vs. EUR0.54 last year. -Revenue: EUR435.69 Mln vs. EUR355.59 Mln last year.

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