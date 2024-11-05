TopBuild Corp. Achieves Record Sales in Q3 2024

TopBuild Corp ( (BLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TopBuild Corp presented to its investors.

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a prominent installer and distributor of insulation and building materials catering to the construction industry across the United States and Canada.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, TopBuild Corp. announced record sales and profits, with revenues reaching $1.37 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $285 million. The company attributed its performance to growth in both Installation and Specialty Distribution segments, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Key financial highlights from the report included a 4.2% increase in Installation sales and a 5.1% growth in Specialty Distribution. The company’s gross margin was recorded at 30.7%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.8%. TopBuild also completed or announced seven acquisitions in 2024, expected to generate $118 million in annual revenue. Additionally, the company repurchased $413.9 million worth of shares during the quarter.

Looking ahead, TopBuild has narrowed its 2024 revenue guidance to between $5.3 billion and $5.35 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $1.055 billion to $1.085 billion. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, supported by trends such as increasing energy efficiency demands and a housing supply deficit in the U.S.

Overall, TopBuild appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, with a focus on strategic acquisitions and capital returns to shareholders reinforcing management’s confidence in navigating the current market conditions.

