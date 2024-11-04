News & Insights

Topaz Energy Surges with Strategic Acquisition

November 04, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Topaz Energy Corp (TSE:TPZ) has released an update.

Topaz Energy Corp has reported a significant boost in its third-quarter 2024 financial results, driven by a strategic royalty acquisition from Tourmaline Oil Corp and robust drilling activity. The acquisition increased Topaz’s royalty acreage by 50%, resulting in a 12% immediate royalty production growth. Supported by strong cash flows and a sustainable dividend payout, Topaz is poised for continued growth in its royalty and infrastructure revenue streams.

