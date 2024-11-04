Topaz Energy Surges with Strategic Acquisition

Topaz Energy Corp (TSE:TPZ) has released an update.

Topaz Energy Corp has reported a significant boost in its third-quarter 2024 financial results, driven by a strategic royalty acquisition from Tourmaline Oil Corp and robust drilling activity. The acquisition increased Topaz’s royalty acreage by 50%, resulting in a 12% immediate royalty production growth. Supported by strong cash flows and a sustainable dividend payout, Topaz is poised for continued growth in its royalty and infrastructure revenue streams.

For further insights into TSE:TPZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.