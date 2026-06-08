Top Stocks With Solid Shareholder Yield Amid Rising AI Valuation Concern

Artificial intelligence remains the dominant investment theme of 2026, but the spectacular rally in AI-linked stocks is increasingly raising concerns about stretched valuations. Investors have poured capital into semiconductor makers, hyperscalers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) software firms on expectations of transformative long-term growth. However, recent market action suggests that enthusiasm may be running ahead of fundamentals.

Reuters recently reported that technology shares sold off sharply as investors reassessed lofty AI-related valuations amid changing interest-rate expectations. Market participants cited elevated earnings multiples, concentration of capital in a handful of AI leaders and growing speculative activity in private AI companies as key sources of vulnerability. Reuters also noted that concerns are rising over whether massive AI spending can generate returns quickly enough to justify current valuations.

Skepticism is not centered on AI's ability to reshape the global economy, but on whether equity markets have already priced in much of the anticipated growth. Against this backdrop, companies with a proven track record of returning cash to shareholders may offer greater resilience.

Stocks with strong shareholder yield not only provide income through dividends but also support valuations through buybacks and disciplined capital allocation. As geopolitical risks and AI volatility persist in 2026, these companies may serve as an important anchor for investor portfolios navigating turbulent markets.

Among companies offering attractive shareholder yields are H&R Block HRB, Global Partners GLP, CrossAmerica Partners CAPL and B&G Foods BGS. These stocks also carry favorable Zacks Ranks and Style Scores, suggesting potential upside in their share prices this year and enhancing their ability to generate long-term shareholder value.

What Is Driving Premium AI Valuations?

The premium valuations assigned to AI-related companies are being fueled by an unprecedented surge in capital spending. Leading technology firms are investing heavily in semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, data centers and AI models as they compete to establish long-term leadership positions.

Reuters reported that major technology companies are engaged in an escalating competition for AI talent, computing power and infrastructure. The race has prompted record investment commitments from companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Nvidia. At the same time, AI-related private companies continue to command extraordinary valuations as investors chase exposure to the sector’s growth potential.

Demand forecasts remain compelling. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects power consumption to reach new records in 2026 and 2027, driven in part by surging demand from AI data centers. Reuters also reported that AI, robotics and defense applications are expected to drive a 50% increase in global copper demand by 2040, highlighting the scale of infrastructure required to support the AI revolution.

Rising Input Costs and Geopolitical Risks Add Pressure

While AI growth prospects remain attractive, the sector faces mounting cost pressures.

Copper, rare earth elements and other critical minerals are becoming increasingly important inputs for AI infrastructure. Reuters reported that demand for strategic minerals is accelerating as governments and corporations compete to secure supply chains for advanced technologies and defense systems. Industry analysts continue to warn about potential shortages of critical materials required for data centers, power infrastructure and semiconductor production.

Geopolitical risks are creating additional uncertainty. Competition for critical minerals, export controls, supply-chain realignment and regional conflicts continue to threaten the stability of global technology supply chains. These risks could lead to higher operating costs and lower returns on massive AI infrastructure investments.

Why Shareholder Yield Matters in This Environment

As valuation concerns grow, investors may increasingly favor companies with strong shareholder yield rather than firms relying solely on future growth expectations.

Shareholder yield combines dividend payments, share repurchases and debt reduction to measure the total capital returned to investors. Companies with strong shareholder yield typically generate substantial free cash flow, maintain healthy balance sheets and demonstrate disciplined capital allocation.

These characteristics become particularly valuable when market leadership is concentrated and valuation risk is high. Dividend income can help cushion portfolio volatility, while buybacks support earnings per share and provide a degree of downside protection. Debt reduction further strengthens financial flexibility during uncertain periods.

In contrast to highly valued growth stocks whose returns depend heavily on future expectations, shareholder-yield companies provide investors with a tangible source of return.

A More Balanced Approach to 2026

The long-term AI opportunity remains significant, but rising valuation concerns, increasing infrastructure costs and growing geopolitical risks suggest investors should remain selective. As markets become more sensitive to earnings delivery and return on investment, companies with strong shareholder yield may offer a useful counterbalance to expensive growth stocks.

By combining dividends, buybacks and balance-sheet strength, shareholder-yield companies provide a measure of stability that can help investors weather volatility while still participating in long-term wealth creation.

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4 Stocks With Strong Shareholders’ Yield

H&R Block stands out as a strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments, consistent share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a good dividend yield of around 4.41%.

HRB has increased its dividend payout five times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 11.2%. The payout ratio of 32% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that Eni is keeping funds for better investment opportunities.

H&R Block has also repurchased shares worth $400.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, preceded by another $400.1 million worth of repurchase in fiscal 2025. The company currently has remaining authorization of $700 million. It also reduced its long-term debt from $1.98 billion (in 2021) to $1.49 billion (as of March 2026-end).

H&R Block’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

HRB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Zacks VGM Score of A, implying strong potential for continued uptrend. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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General Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The company can offer stability to investors’ portfolios through its strong shareholder yield. It offers a dividend yield of around 6.23%.

GLP has increased its dividend payout 17 times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 7.1%. The payout ratio of 84% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that GLP is keeping funds for better investment opportunities.

The company has repurchased 1,734,658 common units since launching its repurchase program in May 2009 through Dec. 31, 2025. As of Feb. 27, 2026, it remained authorized to repurchase up to an additional 865,929 common units. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing long-term debt from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion as of March 31, 2026.

General Partners’ shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

GLP currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 and a Zacks VGM Score of B, implying strong upside potential.



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CrossAmerica Partners engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, with the potential to offer stability amid rising volatility through its attractive dividend payments and effective debt management. The company offers a solid dividend yield of around 9.5%.

It has also reduced its long-term debt from $1.62 billion in 2021 to $726 million as of March 2026-end.

CAPL’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

CrossAmerica Partners currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and a Zacks VGM Score of A, implying continued upside potential.



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B&G Foods is another strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments and effective debt management. The company offers a solid dividend yield of around 19.49%.

It has also reduced its long-term debt from $2.34 billion in 2022 to $2 billion as of March 2026-end.

B&G Foods’ shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a Zacks VGM Score of A, implying moderate upside potential for the stock.



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H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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