Top Stock Reports for Visa, TotalEnergies & AT&T

Monday, June 22, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and AT&T Inc. (T), as well as two micro-cap stocks Tredegar Corp. (TG) and Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Ex-Fed Chair Greenspan Remembered, PCE This Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Visa have declined -4.1% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -21.3%. The company’s scale and brand strength keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still driven by higher payment volumes, cross-border activity, and increasing transaction counts.



Fiscal Q2 2026 results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial, and money movement solutions, and value-added services. Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026. Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time.



Offsetting this, client incentives and marketing spend are rising while adjusted net margin decreased to 53.6% in fiscal Q2 2026. Parts of cash usage remain soft, valuation is still rich, and regulatory and litigation risks remain elevated. The Zacks analyst maintain a Neutral view on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have gained +33.4% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +38.8%. The company’s production volume was impacted by the Middle East crisis, but its production outside the region and higher oil prices offset the impact. With tensions easing, the company will wait for conditions to stabilize before resuming operations in the region.



TotalEnergies is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. The company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040 and reduce emissions in the process.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of AT&T have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (-18% vs. -12.2%). The company’s competition in the U.S. wireless market remains intense and promotional activity can constrain pricing and margins. Legacy service declines and elevated capital needs continue to weigh on deleveraging efforts.



Nevertheless, AT&T continues to invest in fiber and 5G to expand advanced Internet reach and drive more households to buy wireless and home Internet together. Its business transformation efforts aimed at lowering long-run network costs and reducing reliance on single vendors is a positive.



The acquisition of Lumen’s mass-market fiber assets expanded its footprint and created additional opportunities to bundle wireless and broadband services. T expects edge computing to remain a differentiator as enterprises deploy latency-sensitive applications that need traffic routed across the cloud, the network and customer premises.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Tredegar’s shares have gained +4.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry’s gain of +128.1%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $272.43 million is facing risks which include tariff-related market disruptions, weaker demand visibility, and continued earnings pressure in High Performance Films, where Q1 2026 EBITDA declined 33% due to customer inventory corrections and unfavorable product mix. The company also remains exposed to cyclical construction and industrial markets. The stock trades at 0.34X trailing 12-month EV/sales.



Nevertheless, Tredegar is benefiting from improved profitability in its Aluminum Extrusions segment. The segment saw Q1 2026 EBIT rising 55% and EBITDA increasing 28%, driven by pricing discipline, manufacturing efficiencies, and lower operating expenses.



Tredegar’s has also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing net leverage to 0.5X and maintaining approximately $76 million of liquidity. Growth opportunities are supported by exposure to data-center infrastructure, construction, automotive, industrial, and renewable-energy markets.



(You can read the full research report on Tredegar here >>>)



Shares of Geospace Technologies have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry over the past six months (-56.6% vs. +81.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $93.39 million is facing risks which include project execution, customer concentration, slower adoption of new offerings and profitability pressure. The valuation suggests limited investor expectations for the transformation, creating upside potential if GEOS delivers improved revenue visibility, profitability and cash generation.



Nevertheless, GEOS represents a transition story focused on diversifying beyond cyclical energy markets into smart water infrastructure, industrial monitoring and recurring technology-driven revenue streams. The thesis is supported by infrastructure modernization, utility digitization and long-duration energy monitoring opportunities that could drive stable growth.



Near-term results remain pressured by demand normalization and execution risks, but cost-reduction efforts and a diversified portfolio support margin recovery. A strong balance sheet supports strategic investments.



(You can read the full research report on Geospace Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Phillips 66 (PSX), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



AT&T (T) Benefits from Subscriber Addition, Operational Efficiency



Featured Reports

Expansion of HEV Lineup to Aid Honda (HMC) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, Honda's plan to expand its HEV lineup, where demand remains strong and profitability is superior to EVs, bodes well. However, rising capital requirements remain concerning.

Strong Organic Growth Aids Corpay (CPAY), Low Liquidity Lingers

Per the Zacks analyst, rising sales volumes and revenues per transaction drive Corpay's organic growth, though low liquidity remains a concern.

TTM Technologies Set to Gain From AI Infrastructure and Defense Demand

As per zacks Analyst, TTM Technologies could see continued upside as growth in AI infrastructure spending and defense modernization initiatives drives demand for advanced PCB and RF solutions.

DICK'S Sporting's (DKS) Strong Brand Aids Market Share Gains

Per the Zacks analyst, DICK'S strong brand, differentiated offerings and loyal customers are driving market share gains. Robust comps, higher spending and growing engagement support sales growth.

Invitation Homes (INVH) Gains From Scale, Growth Efforts Amid Supply

Per the Zacks analyst, Invitation Homes gains from strong demand from its scaled rental portfolio, builder partnerships growth and technology initiatives. Yet supply pressures and high expenses ail.

Best Buy (BBY) Gains From Store Expansion, Tech Category Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, Best Buy's store expansion, omnichannel capabilities and focus on emerging technology categories position it well to drive customer engagement and growth.

Rezdiffra Sales Boost Madrigal's (MDGL) Top Line, Competition a Woe

Rezdiffra, approved for MASH, is enjoying solid uptake and has given Madrigal a regular source of income. However, competition in the target market is a matter for concern.

New Upgrades

Diversified Portfolio & Shareholder Returns to Aid Phillips 66 (PSX)

Per the Zacks analyst, PSX's diversified assets, commercial optionality, disciplined portfolio actions and shareholder returns support cash generation amid market volatility and global demand.

Keysight (KEYS) Rides on Solid Momentum in Multiple Verticals

Per the Zacks analyst, AI-driven data center expansion combined with continued momentum in aerospace, defense and government programs will likely drive Keysight's top line.

Raised Guidance & Expanding Care Platform Aid Hinge Health (HNGE)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Hinge Health is benefiting from raised 2026 guidance, strong MSK demand, expanding migraine care offerings and an automated platform that is driving adoption.

New Downgrades

Rising Net Outflows & Concentration Risk Weigh on Lazard (LAZ) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, rising net outflows continue to weigh on Lazard's assets under management (AUM) growth. Also, heavy reliance on financial advisory revenues remains a key concern.

Inspire Medical (INSP) Faces Headwinds From Reimbursement and WISeR

As per Zacks Analyst, Inspire Medical may face continued pressure as the WISeR prior authorization program, reimbursement uncertainty and rising competition weigh on growth visibility.

Vail Resorts (MTN) Faces Weak Pass Trends and Lower Visitation

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts is facing pressure from softer pass unit trends and declining visitation. Also, the trimmed EBITDA outlook amid weather-related disruptions poses concerns.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tredegar Corporation (TG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.