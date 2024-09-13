Top Stock Reports for Verizon, Prologis & Medtronic

Friday, September 13, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Medtronic plc (MDT), as well as a micro-cap stock Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (CWGL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Verizon have gained +22.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s gain of +27.7%. The company is likely to benefit from the deployment of a cloud-native, container-based, virtualized architecture for higher flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency across its network.



Customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and steady infrastructure investments are tailwinds. Various mix-and-match pricing plans in both wireless and home broadband divisions have led to solid client additions.



However, lower wireline and wireless equipment revenues are major concerns. Huge promotional expenses and lucrative discounts to expand customer base are weighing on margins. High capital expenditure for continuous network upgrade and fiber deployment is a headwind. A muted guidance for 2024 is worrisome.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



Prologis’ shares have gained +7.9% over the past year period against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s gain of +25.7%. The company is well-poised to gain from its portfolio of strategically located industrial facilities in some of the world’s busiest distribution markets. Strategic buyouts and development activities appear promising.



For 2024, we project rental revenues to rise 10.4% year over year. Its scale drives efficiency and a solid balance sheet strength aids its growth endeavors. Industrial real estate market demand is healthy and this trend is expected to continue in the near term. Also, the shrink in the construction pipeline augurs well.



However, amid a volatile environment and geopolitical issues, customers remain focused on cost controls and delaying their leasing decisions. As such, net absorptions are likely to be affected. High interest rates remain a concern. Our estimate indicates a 12.2% year-over-year rise in interest expenses in 2024.t



(You can read the full research report on Prologis here >>>)



Shares of Medtronic have gained +13.6% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +20.2%. The company is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical devices. Within Cardiovascular, Medtronic is gaining market share, banking on product launches in CRM and Structural Heart.



Hypertension has brought up multibillion-dollar opportunities for MDT. In MedSurg, Medtronic is scaling the production of Hugo RAS. The Surgical and Neuroscience portfolios continues to contribute positively. Further, the company’s Pacing business continued to drive strong growth banking on strong global growth of its Micra leadless pacemaker.



Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of the inflation and supply disruptions. Medtronic’s strong liquidity position should allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>)



Crimson Wine’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the year-to-date period (+0.9% vs. -6.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $123.36 million presents a compelling case for investment with its strong portfolio of premium wine estates, including brands like Pine Ridge and Archery Summit, which benefit from sustained demand in the luxury segment.



Crimson Wine boasts a robust balance sheet, with $16.86 million in cash and low debt. Effective cost management, reduced inventory write-downs and a focus on high-margin direct-to-consumer sales bolster the investment thesis.



However, risks include declining sales in both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, which fell 5% and 4% year over year, respectively, in second-quarter 2024. Rising operating expenses, increased share repurchases amid falling cash reserves, and exposure to climate risks also weigh on the outlook. Lastly, Crimson is vulnerable to inflation, market conditions and fluctuations in consumer demand for premium wines.



(You can read the full research report on Crimson Wine here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The Boeing Co. (BA) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM).



Verizon (VZ) Rides on Solid Nationwide Connectivity Landscape



Healthy Demand to Help Prologis (PLD) Amid E-commerce Growth



Medtronic (MDT) Core Wings Expand, Cardiovascular Sales Rise



Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amazon is benefiting from Prime enabled fast delivery services and robust content portfolio. Further, its strengthening cloud offerings are aiding the adoption rate of AWS.

Rising Air Traffic Aids Boeing (BA), Labor Shortage Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, improving air passenger traffic as well as increasing fiscal defense budget are expected to boost Boeing's growth. Yet shortage of skilled labor remains a concern.

Strategic Plans Aid Yum! Brands (YUM), High Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum! Brands is benefiting from its focus on digitalization, increased unit growth, menu innovation and loyalty program. However, increased expenses mar prospects.

Pricing Actions Aid Avery Dennison (AVY) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, pricing actions, productivity initiatives and cost-saving actions bode well for Avery Dennison despite elevated raw material costs.

Southwestern's (SWN) Focus on Appalachia & Haynesville Aids

Southwestern's merger with Chesapeake should boost its production by combining large, high-quality acreage in Appalachia and Haynesville. However, its high debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Rezdiffra Sales Boosts Madrigal (MDGL), Narrow Pipeline a Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, the approval of Rezdiffra for NASH is a huge boost for Madrigal ensuring a regular revenue stream. However, the lack of a deep pipeline is a woe.

Motive Power Segment Drives EnerSys (ENS) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, EnerSys is benefiting from strength in Motive Power unit, driven by robust demand in automation and electrification markets. Forex woes remain concerning for the company.

Energizer (ENR) Project Momentum Initiative Seems Promising

Per the Zacks analyst, Energizer's Project Momentum has significantly contributed to operational efficiencies, delivering substantial cost savings and margin improvements in third-quarter fiscal 2024.

Abercrombie's (ANF) Brands & Other Efforts Look Robust

Per the Zacks analyst, continued momentum across Abercrombie's both brands bolstered sales in second-quarter fiscal 2024. Sales improved 26% year over year at Abercrombie brand and 17% at Hollister.

AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Grow on Improved Portfolio Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, AXIS Capital continues to build on Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health. Improved portfolio mix and effective capital deployment should pave way for growth.

Competition and Operational Weakness Hurt Robert Half (RHI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Robert Half faces tough competition in terms of price and reliability of service. Weak operational performance is an overhang.

Stiff Regulatory Rules for CONMED (CNMD) Products Worrying

Per the Zacks analyst, substantially all of CONMED's products are classified as class II medical devices subject to strict regulations, which can lead to sudden restrictions thereby hampering sales.

Werner (WERN) Continues to Grapple With Weak Freight Market

The Zacks Analyst believes that as a result of the weakness in the freight market, management gave a bearish 2024 guidance regarding the Truckload Transportation Services segment.

