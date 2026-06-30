Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Exxon Mobil & Dell

Tuesday, June 30, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), as well as a micro-cap stock BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Dip into Red, Jobs & Housing Data Today



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Microsoft have declined -23.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -28.5%. The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth.



ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Azure growth guidance projects Q4 growth of 39-40% at cc, suggesting demand saturation, with customer demand exceeding available capacity.



Customer concentration risk remains tied to large OpenAI-related Azure commitments. Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud and escalating regulatory scrutiny. Capacity constraints persisting through fiscal year-end limit revenue potential despite unprecedented spending.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Exxon Mobil's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+28.1% vs. +27.6%). The company has a massive footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, the integrated giant has been employing lightweight proppant technology and hence is capable of boosting its well recoveries by up to as much as 20%.



Exxon also has a strong balance sheet, on which it could rely during an unfavorable business environment. Moreover, over the past 43 years, the company has been rewarding shareholders with annual dividend hikes at an average rate of 5.8%.



At the same time, Exxon Mobil is investing in newer businesses such as low-carbon energy, lithium and carbon capture. While these initiatives could become meaningful growth drivers over time, they remain in the early stages, making the timing and scale of their future earnings contribution uncertain.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Dell have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+256.5% vs. +41.2%). The company is seeing demand for AI servers stay ahead of supply as customers accelerate deployments and lock in capacity. In first quarter fiscal 2027, the company booked $24.4 billion of AI orders, delivered $16.1 billion of AI server revenue, and ended with a $51.3 billion AI backlog.



Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $165-$169 billion and lifted expected AI server revenue to about $60 billion. ISG profitability improved year over year, and traditional servers, storage and commercial PCs are expanding, supporting cash flow and continued buybacks and dividends.



DELL’s core leverage ratio was 1.2x exiting the quarter, but the balance sheet remains geared. However, unfavorable AI mix and memory constraints continues to keep gross margin under pressure. Competitive pricing, and unfavorable forex are other headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Dell here >>>)



BK Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+79.7% vs. +45.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $318.22 million has its investment thesis centered on expanding share in Tier 2/3 public safety markets through its growing multiband radio portfolio, led by the BKR 9000 and upcoming BKR 9500, alongside the BK ONE software platform.



Revenue, margins and cash flow continue to improve, supported by a favorable product mix, recurring replacement cycles and a debt-free balance sheet. The key opportunity is capturing agencies upgrading legacy systems while seeking cost-effective interoperable solutions.



However, risks include limited BK ONE monetization visibility, customer concentration, backlog contraction, BKR9500 certification and launch timing, rising product development costs, competitive pricing pressure and margin sustainability. The valuation suggests investors are paying a reasonable price relative to peers, leaving scope for upside if BKTI successfully executes its growth strategy.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



ExxonMobil (XOM) Continues to Bank on Oil-Rich Permian



Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL)



Featured Reports

Strong Live Events & Sponsorship Aid Live Nation (LYV), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Live Nation benefits from strong live entertainment demand, expanding touring activity and rising sponsorship engagement. However, high operating expenses remain a concern.

Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Atmos (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst Atmos Energy is gaining from demand from increasing customer base. Long-term investments will fortify infrastructure enabling it to serve more customer and boosts profits.

Steady Demand & Development Aid AvalonBay (AVB), Interest Expense Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, AvalonBay benefits from steady demand in its high-barrier coastal markets. A healthy development pipeline would aid NOI accretion. Yet high interest expenses raise concerns.

FactSet (FDS) Gains From Idacti Buyout, Competition High

Per the Zacks analyst, the Idacti acquisition supports FactSet's ongoing initiative to digitally revamp its content collection infrastructure. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

Portfolio Growth, Diversification Aid OneMain (OMF), Higher Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, continued portfolio growt, product diversification, and expansion in auto finance and credit cards will aid OneMain, while higher expenses and weak asset quality are headwinds.

Credit Sales, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Bread Financial (BFH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Bread Financial is set to grow on strong credit sales aided by solid consumer spending. Moreover, its healthy balance sheet should drive long-term growth.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Benefits From Global Reach Despite Tarif

Per the Zacks analyst, SolarEdge Technologies is likely to benefit from its expanding global presence, though rising U.S. import tariffs continue to create uncertainty for international operations.

New Upgrades

Woodward (WWD) Gains from Strength in Aerospace Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace segment is gaining from strength in the commercial aftermarket and higher defense activity, with fiscal 2026 revenues expected to grow 21-24% from this unit

Strength in Datacenter End Market Aids Semtech (SMTC) Growth

Per the Zacks analys, Semtech is benefiting from strength in the datacenter end market, driven by rising demand for low-latency, high-efficiency connectivity solutions in AI-driven datacenters.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Gains From ACCELERATE Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, Columbia Sportswear is well-positioned for growth, backed by its ACCELERATE strategy. This strategy is designed to elevate the brand and attract younger, more active consumers.

New Downgrades

Biogen's (BIIB) MS Sales Decline, M&A Costs Pressure Estimates

Per the Zacks analyst, Biogen's declining sales from MS franchis, lower earnings estimates and acquisition-related costs cloud its near-term outlook despite growth from newer product launches.

Weak Demand & Cost Pressures Ail International Paper (IP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that weak demand in end markets coupled with higher input costs and maintenance outage expenses will continue to impact International Pape's results.

Mounting Expenses Irk Penumbra (PEN) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is worried about Penumbra's escalating expenses that are putting pressure on the company's bottom line. Also, tough competitive medical device market is a worry.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.