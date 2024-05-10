Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Visa & Pfizer

Friday, May 10, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Visa Inc. (V) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Amazon have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+24.7% vs. +17.2%). The company’s first quarter results were driven by Prime and AWS momentum. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well to AWS performance.



Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial. Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Notably, improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings remain tailwinds.



Amazon’s expanding global presence remains a positive. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Additionally, deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. However, adverse macroeconomic challenges remain concerns.



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+7.6% vs. +5.4%). The company’s strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving its revenues. It expects net revenues to increase in low double digits for fiscal 2024.



Visa, fueled by increased payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, is witnessing significant profit growth. It reported strong fiscal 2Q24 results. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance.



A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value. However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challengesIt is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and CEMEA regions. Moreover, rising client incentives will affect its adjusted revenues.



Shares of Pfizer have gained +0.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +14.9%. The company beat first-quarter estimates for earnings but missed the same for sales. Pfizer’s top line is declining due to a steep drop in revenues from its COVID-19 products, the Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, due to lower demand.



Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers. Nonetheless, Pfizer expects better non-COVID operational revenue growth in the future quarters, driven by its in-line products like Vyndaqel and Prevnar, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya and newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen.



Huge profits from its COVID products strengthened its cash position. The funds are being used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include TC Energy Corp. (TRP), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



TC Energy's (TRP) C$34B Growth Projects to Boost Earnings

The Zacks analyst believes that TC Energy's C$34 billion of growth projects should support its earnings and dividend payouts but is worried over the massive debt of C$50 billion.

SOAR Initiatives Aid Martin Marietta (MLM), Weather Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, robust infrastructure demand, efficient implementation of SOAR 2025 initiatives and focus on operational excellence is aiding Martin Marietta. Yet, weather-related woes hurt.

Market Adoption Aids Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) amid Macro Issues

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Zimmer Biomet's strong market share gain globally banking on new product launches. Yet, macroeconomic woes in the form of supply and staffing shortage dent profit.

Investments Aid DTE Energy (DTE) Amid Poor Financial Ratios

Per the Zacks analyst, DTE Energy makes disciplined investment to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its electric utility systems. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Atmos (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst Atmos Energy is gaining from demand from increasing customer base. Long-term investments will fortify infrastructure enabling it to serve more customer and boosts profits.

Strong Loan Pipeline To Aid F.N.B Corp (FNB) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, F.N.B Corp will continue to benefit from solid loan pipeline, diverse revenue streams and high rates. However, weak asset quality and high costs remain matters of concern.

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Benefits From Fleet Upgrade

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the company's efforts to modernize its fleet. Initiatives to reward shareholders also bode well.

Sunoco's (SUN) Robust Motor Fuel Distribution Network Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Sunoco's long-term contracts with convenience stores across the U.S. and its extensive fuel distribution network spanning 40 states should boost the company's bottom line.

Strong Momentum in Inductors Product Line Aids Vishay (VSH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Vishay is benefiting from strong adoption of inductors across automotive, industrial, telecommunication and consumer electronics markets.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Rides on Solid Demand, Higher Backlog

Per the Zacks analyst, Silicon Motion is likely to gain from solid demand trends backed by proprietary controller technology and improving backlog with a successful collaboration with flash vendors.

Low Volumes to Hurt Rockwell Automation's (ROK) Results

The Zacks analyst is concerned that Rockwell Automation's results will continue to bear the brunt of low order levels due to higher-than-expected inventory buildup at customers.

High Costs & Low Commodity Prices to Hurt AGCO (AGCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, inflation in material and logistic costs will impact AGCO's results in the near term. Low commodity prices have been worrisome.

Soft Pet Segment Hurts Central Garden's (CENT) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Central Garden & Pet Company faces challenges stemming from softness in pet ownership trends, compounded by continued headwinds for durable products anticipated in fiscal 2024.

