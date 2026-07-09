Top Stock Reports for Apple, KLA Corp. & Western Digital

Thursday, July 9, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), KLA Corp. (KLAC) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC), as well as a micro-cap stock, Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OPXS). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Steady, PEP Q2 Earnings: Pre-Markets Higher

Today's Featured Research Reports

Apple’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the last six months (+20.4% vs. +24.0%). Per the Zacks analyst, supply constraints, higher component costs and an uncertain tariff environment could pressure product availability and margins. Regulatory scrutiny, App Store disputes and antitrust challenges also remain key overhangs, supporting a balanced outlook.

Yet, strong demand for the latest iPhone lineup, expanding Services and a growing device ecosystem remain positives. New products, business-focused offerings, and continued shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks could support long-term engagement and the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

KLA’s shares have outperformed the Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry over the last six months (+54.8% vs. +36.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from AI-driven semiconductor investment, strengthening its leadership in process control, advanced packaging and services. Healthy free cash flow supports dividends and share repurchases, while demand trends remain favorable.

However, export controls, tariff uncertainty and customer concentration remain key risks. Gross margin pressure from elevated DRAM-related system costs is also expected to persist, keeping the overall outlook balanced.

(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)

Western Digital’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Storage Devices industry over the past year (+745.8% vs. +455.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from AI-driven storage demand, strong cloud spending and favorable pricing. Higher-capacity drives, technology advances and improved operating efficiency support margins, while a stronger balance sheet enhances financial flexibility.

Yet, intense competition and customer concentration remain key risks. These factors could pressure growth and profitability despite favorable demand trends.

(You can read the full research report on Western Digital here >>>)

Optex Systems’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+6.1% vs. +20.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that gross margin and operating income have come under pressure from an unfavorable sales mix and higher administrative costs. Backlog has softened, particularly in periscopes and laser filters, creating some near-term uncertainty.

However, Optex Systems is benefiting from improving demand, supported by strong order growth and multi-year contract wins that enhance production visibility. Solid liquidity, expanding optical assemblies demand and attractive valuation relative to peers add to its appeal.

(You can read the full research report on Optex Systems here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and ONEOK, Inc. (OKE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Services Growth to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Strong Demand for HBM and Advanced Packaging Aids KLA (KLAC)



Western Digital (WDC) Poised for Growth on AI Storage & HDD Demand



Featured Reports

Insmed (INSM) Rides on Sales Uptake for Bronchiectasis Drug

The Zacks Analyst believes the demand for Insmed's Brinsupri, the first treatment for non-CF bronchiectasis, is strong. The drug is expected to achieve blockbuster status in 2026.

Midstream Assets & Higher Fee-Based Earnings Aid ONEOK (OKE)

Per the Zacks analyst, ONEOK is set to benefit from fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in productive regions. Investments made to expand pipelines will drive its performance.

Pricing & Cost Control Aids WM's Profit Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, WM's prudent pricing and cost management strategy is a cornerstone to maintaining robust profit margins. Low liquidity is concerning.

The TJX Companies (TJX) Rides High on Solid Comparable Sales Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, TJX Company's comparable sales are benefiting from a higher average basket and a rise in customer transactions. Comparable sales grew across all divisions in the first quarter.

Senior Housing Demand to Aid Ventas Realty (VTR) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Ventas gains from senior housing demand and higher occupancy, aiding NOI. Investments and balance sheet strength support growth, though competition and high debt remain risks.

Accelerant (ARX) Gains From SME Focus Amid High Competition

The Zacks analyst believes Accelerant's focus on underserved SMEs supports disciplined underwriting. However, intense competition remains a headwind.

Resmed (RMD) Thrives on Mask Innovation, Macro Woes Pose Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Resmed's consistent mask portfolio growth, with strong adoption of new innovations like AirTouch N30i and F30i Comfort. Macroeconomic pressures may limit growth.

New Upgrades

Solid Momentum in Hydraulics Segment Benefits Helios (HLIO)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Helios' Hydraulics segment, led by strength in the mobile end market and improved distributor inventory levels, will result in momentum to the company.

Northern Trust (NTRS) Rides on Revenue Growth & Operating Efficiency

Per the Zacks analyst, Northern Trust's rising revenues, driven by higher fee income and net interest income, reflect solid organic growth. Improving operating leverage further supports profitability.

Fiber Investments & Contract Flow Aid Dycom's (DY) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom benefits from rising fiber and digital infrastructure investments and continuous contract flow. Also, strategic acquisitions and data center opportunities bode well.

New Downgrades

Drilling Tools (DTI) Faces U.S. Pricing Pressure and Weak Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Drilling Tools' weak U.S. land activity, ongoing pricing pressure and slow well completions may limit rental demand, weighing on utilization and revenue growth.

European Weakness and Cost Risks Weigh on Century Aluminum (CENX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Century Aluminum faces weak European demand, volatile energy and raw-material costs, and mounting execution risks from capital-intensive expansion, threatening margins.

General Mills' (GIS) Margins Troubled by Input Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is battling input cost inflation, with the adjusted gross margin down 100 bps in fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2027, management expects input cost inflation of 4-5%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.