Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Procter & Gamble & Abbott

Thursday, November 7, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT), as well as a micro-cap stock NVE Corp. (NVEC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+44.1% vs. +34.0%). The company’s third-quarter results were driven by Prime and AWS momentum. The stock has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well to AWS performance.



Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Amazon’s expanding global presence remains a positive. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives.



Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. The company issued positive Q4 2024 guidance fueling investor enthusiasm. However, macroeconomic challenges remain headwinds. Rising transportation and fulfillment center costs are concerns.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have gained +10.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s gain of +15.9%. The company has been gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers and society.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the ninth consecutive quarter in first-quarter fiscal 2025. PG reiterated its view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates organic sales to grow 3-5% for the fiscal year versus our estimate of a 3.1% growth.



However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $200 million related to unfavorable commodity costs and adverse currency.



Abbott’s shares have gained +6.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +15.1%. The company’s pipeline is generating new growth prospects to help sustain the positive momentum and contribute to the strong growth projection in 2024. Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business.



EPD's impressive performance stems from the company’s unique business model. The company is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales, beginning 2025. Freestyle Libre CGM device is also on a great trajectory.



Within Nutrition, despite softness in global pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business. Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott’s Diagnostics growth. Tough macro conditions also pose a concern.



Shares of NVE have gained +21.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +44.8%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $397.26 million pivot to direct sales lifted its gross margin year over year to 86% in second-quarter fiscal 2025, enhancing profitability and resilience in slowdowns.



Contract R&D revenues, largely from a defense contract, surged 3,950% year over year, creating a high-margin stream with potential defense sales. A $4-$5 million investment in advanced packaging strengthens self-sufficiency and growth capacity. Innovations like the ALT521-10E sensor help the company tap into the industrial and medical markets.



Yet, product sales dropped 14% year over year due to distributor inventory buildup and weak demand, pressuring revenues. Rising R&D and SG&A expenses, combined with cash declines from capex and dividends, squeeze profits. Dividend sustainability concerns grow amid profit pressures. A higher tax rate and distributor inventory risks could further impact earnings.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) and Baker Hughes Co. (BKR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Procter & Gamble (PG) Cost-Saving Initiatives Bode Well



Organic Sales Gain, Growing EPD Business Aid Abbott (ABT)



Featured Reports

Strong Orders & Marketplace GOV Benefits DoorDash (DASH)

Per the Zacks analyst, DoorDash is benefiting from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.

Midstream Assets & Higher Fee-Based Earnings Aid ONEOK (OKE)

Per the Zacks analyst, ONEOK is set to benefit from fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in productive regions. Investments made to expand pipelines will drive its performance.

Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Benefit from Rising LNG Demand

The Zacks analyst expects BKR to gain from rising LNG demand, with strong utilization in global LNG markets likely boosting profits. Yet, its high revenue dependency on mature oilfields is concerning.

Strong Licensing Revenue Aids Hasbro (HAS), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Hasbro benefits from strong games and licensing performances. Also, Hasbro's focus on new product and content launches bode well. However, high costs are a concern.

Lumen (LUMN) Gains from Momentum in Quantum Fiber & AI Deals

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumen's performance is gaining from higher demand for its PCF solutions amid AI proliferation and traction in Quantum Fiber business. Debt load and competition are concerns.

Halozyme's (HALO) ENHANZE Drug Delivery Technology Aid Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Halozyme's collaboration deals with large pharma companies related to ENHANZE technology, drives revenue growth. Over-dependence on partners for revenues remains a concern.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Rides on Deposit Growth, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Bank of Hawaii's rising deposit balance is likely to continue boosting its balance sheet position. Yet, the rising cost of technological improvements is a woe.

New Upgrades

DuPont (DD) Benefits from Productivity Action, New Products

Per the Zacks analyst, DuPont's cost and productivity improvement actions will support its margins. It should also gain from new product launches in high-growth markets.

Rising Admissions & Strong Cash Position Aid Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Per the Zacks Analyst, rising admissions and a favorable payor mix drive Tenet Healthcare's organic growth. A solid cash position also bodes well.

Pediatrix Medical (MD) Aided by Portfolio Rejig & Telehealth

The Zacks analyst expects that Pediatrix Medical's portfolio restructuring efforts will improve its business mix and cash generation. Its expanding telehealth services will continue to drive profits.

New Downgrades

Rising Expenses and Competition Hurt FTI Consulting (FCN)

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing SG&A expenses due to higher non-billable compensation expenses is a headwind to FTI Consulting's bottom line. Rising competition is an overhang.

Landstar (LSTR) Continues to Grapple With Weak Freight Market

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight demand, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity are hurting the top line.

Huge Debt Pile & High Inventory levels to Ail AutoNation

High leverage and rising new vehicle inventory levels, which may result in margin pressure as AutoNation could be forced to discount excess stock, make the Zacks analyst bearish on the firm.

