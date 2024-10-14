Top Stock Picks for Week of October 14, 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co ( TSM ) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. Taiwan Semiconductor is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 17, 2024, before the opening bell. The company surpassed estimates in the first two quarters of 2024, as demand for its chips to power AI technology have remained in high demand. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.83%, on average. The TSMC stock has gained steadily from August lows and is currently trading around record levels, up roughly 75% this year. Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue growth is expected to be strong and steady over the next few quarters. The demand from artificial intelligence (AI), is the main tailwind. The company's aggressive investment in research and development has allowed it to maintain a dominant position in the space. TSMC has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks.

Sezzle Inc. ( SEZL ) is a purpose-driven digital payments company. Sezzle Inc. is a financial technology company that provides a "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) service, allowing consumers to make purchases and pay for them in interest-free installments. Sezzle partners with various retailers to offer flexible payment solutions, making it easier for customers to manage their cash flow while driving sales for merchants. Sezzle Inc. is a newer stock that started trading on public exchanges last summer following a direct listing rather than an IPO. Sezzle Inc’s business is growing like a weed and sales are projected to grow by double digits this year and next year. Earnings are also forecast to rocket higher. And earnings estimates are on the rise. Management raised the top and bottom-line outlook for 2024.

