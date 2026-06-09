Top Stock Picks for Week of June 8, 2026

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is the world’s largest thin-film PV solar module manufacturer and the largest PV solar module manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere. First Solar is investing heftily in the production ramp-up of its modules to expand its manufacturing capacity. The company plans to spend $0.8-$1.0 billion in 2026 to expand operations. First Solar's total installed nameplate production capacity across all its facilities was approximately 23 GW as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company manufactured 4.3 GW and sold 3.8 GW of solar modules in the first quarter of 2026. First Solar’s shares have also outperformed the industry in the past year. The company could be a top pick for growth investors. FSLR has a Growth Style Score of A, forecasting year-over-year earnings growth of 23.9% for the current fiscal year. Five analysts revised their earnings estimate higher in the last 60 days for fiscal 2026. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimates indicates a change of +36.4%. Over the past month, shares of this largest U.S. solar company have returned +41.8%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) is a leading provider of specialty contracting and infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, power generation, large load center, manufacturing, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta reported first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and 12.6%, respectively. The bottom and top lines increased 50.6% and 26.3% year over year, reflecting solid execution across both operating segments. Results were supported by rising utility and large-load customer spending on grid, substation and generation infrastructure. The company’s higher 2026 outlook signals improving momentum, aided by expanding programmatic awards that extend beyond shorter-cycle projects. Quanta ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $48.5 billion, up from $35.3 billion a year ago, including a 12-month backlog of $28.2 billion, up 45.4%, reinforcing strong multiyear revenue visibility. Despite execution and project-timing risks, Quanta shares have outperformed the industry year to date.

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