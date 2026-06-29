Top Stock Picks for Week of June 29, 2026

Micron Technology (MU) has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. For the current quarter, Micron is expected to post earnings per share, indicating a change of +736.6% from the year-ago quarter. Shares of the company have outperformed the sector over the past year. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned +16.6%.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders.Neurocrine Biosciences has quietly become one of biotech's strongest earnings stories, combining impressive commercial execution with a rapidly improving profit outlook. Even more encouraging for investors, Wall Street analysts have become increasingly optimistic about the company's earnings prospects over the last two months. A wave of upward earnings estimate revisions has helped propel NBIX to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling favorable near-term expectations. Neurocrine's commercial success continues to revolve around INGREZZA, its market-leading treatment for movement disorders such as tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease chorea. Neurocrine has become one of the more attractive growth stories in the biotechnology space, thanks to continued strength from INGREZZA, the rollout of newer therapies, and a robust clinical pipeline. Neurocrine has continued to deliver operating results that justify analysts' rising expectations. Despite trading near 52-week highs recently, Neurocrine stock still appears reasonably valued relative to its earnings outlook.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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