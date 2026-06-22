Top Stock Picks for Week of June 22, 2026

Centene Corporation (CNC) is a well-diversified healthcare company that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs. Centene’s benefits from steady revenue growth, supported by pricing discipline, Medicaid rate actions, and strong PDP momentum. Continued contracts win across key states, and a large, diversified membership base enhances revenue visibility. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships are strengthening care delivery and cost management, while ongoing portfolio streamlining sharpens focus on core managed care operations. CNC expects premium and services revenues to be in the range of $171-$175 billion in 2026, up from the previous guidance. Centene Corporation, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has staged one of the more impressive turnarounds in the healthcare space over the past year. After a difficult 2025 that saw the stock fall out of favor amid elevated medical costs, the managed care giant has come roaring back, supported by recovering margins, surging cash flow, and a powerful wave of upward earnings estimate revisions. What stands out is Centene's renewed ability to deliver eye-catching earnings surprises. The company most recently reported first-quarter 2026 results that blew past expectations.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) generates and distributes renewable energy. Bloom Energy is positioning itself as a key provider of onsite clean-energy power solutions that help customers bypass the regulatory hurdles, grid constraints and lengthy interconnection processes often associated with conventional power projects. Its Energy Server platform delivers reliable, efficient and lower-emission electricity directly at customer locations, serving both commercial and utility markets. Bloom Energy has been a big winner in the AI datacenter buildout because they offer an immediate "BTM" (behind the meter) solution where they can deploy solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) in under 90-days for safe, clean, zero-combustion power. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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