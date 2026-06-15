Top Stock Picks for Week of June 15, 2026

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is a provider of optical and photonic products serving cloud, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), telecommunications, consumer and industrial end markets.Lumentum is benefiting from sustained AI and cloud network buildouts, with record fiscal Q3 revenue and expanding profitability as laser chips and cloud transceivers scale. Management’s Q4 outlook calls for another step up in revenue and operating margin, supported by continued EML growth, scale-across components like pump and narrow linewidth lasers, and a ramp in 1.6T transceivers with initial internal CW laser integration. A multiyear OCS purchase agreement and the acquisition of an additional indium phosphide fab, backed by a larger cash balance, extend capacity and visibility, while CPO development moves toward revenue. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Lumentum expects revenues between $960 million and $1.01 billion. In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates. Lumentum's shares have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a clean energy technology company that designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers provide reliable, lower-emission electricity to businesses, utilities and data centers around the world.Bloom Energy helps data centers and industrial users reduce dependence on crowded grids by giving them reliable onsite electricity. Bloom Energy’s systems can run continuously and scale with demand, making them useful for AI data centers that need fast, dependable power without waiting years for new grid connections or upgrades. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE’s 2026 sales is pinned at $3.65 billon, which calls for a year-over-year surge of 80.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.91, which indicates a massive year-over-year jump of 151.3%.

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