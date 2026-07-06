Top Stock Picks for Week of July 6, 2026

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Amtech Systems could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for Amtech. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has increased 41.2%. The upgrade of Amtech to a Zacks Rank #1 positions it in the top 5% of the Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, implying that the stock might move higher in the near term. Amtech Systems has outperformed the sector so far this year.

Caterpillar (CAT), is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. Caterpillar posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher volumes across all segments. Backlog reached a record $63 billion, and management lifted its 2026 outlook to low double-digit sales growth. Construction demand remains solid, supported by infrastructure activity, rental fleet expansion and nonresidential projects. The Power & Energy segment is gaining from rising data-center-related power demand. Resource Industries stands to benefit from mining investments and the need to replace an aging equipment fleet. Recent tariff reductions may help ease cost pressures and boost demand as customers have been delaying equipment purchases amid higher costs and trade uncertainty. A continued focus on high-margin aftermarket parts and services should further support growth.

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