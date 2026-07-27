Top Stock Picks for Week of July 27, 2026

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a diversified midstream partnership with operations spanning natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, terminalling, storage, and related services in the United States. Energy Transfer benefits from the firm’s fee-based model and large natural gas and NGL footprint, which support steady long-term cash generation. Management raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook and expanded its growth capital plan. For the current quarter, Energy Transfer LP is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.1% over the last 30 days. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%. This estimate has changed +0.3% over the last 30 days. Recent contracting with data centers, utilities and large power-load customers improves visibility into future electricity demand, supports long-term planning and provides greater confidence in stable, recurring revenue growth. Its units have outperformed the industry over the past year. Energy Transfer has made large capital investments in recent years, supporting its scale in natural gas, NGL and crude logistics.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment.This company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 5.36%. Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for Life Time Group Holdings lately. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2026. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price. The earnings report, which is expected to be released on July 30, might help the stock move higher if these key numbers are better than expectations.

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