Top Stock Picks for Week of July 20, 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions. Micron is benefiting from AI-driven demand for memory and storage, tighter DRAM and NAND supply and a richer mix of HBM, data center SSD and high-capacity products. Record third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, a stronger fourth-quarter outlook and durable strategic customer agreements support higher revenue visibility, cash flow and margins. Its cash generation and net cash balance provide flexibility to fund capacity additions while enhancing shareholder value. The company is also widening its data center, automotive, robotics and edge AI opportunities as memory becomes more strategic to system performance. Shares have outperformed the sector over the past year. Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. Micron is no longer considered a cyclical memory stock; instead, it has emerged as a vital supplier of AI infrastructure, having delivered strong quarterly results in recent times and boasting a strong outlook, fueled by robust AI memory demand.

Bloom Energy Corporation BE generates and distributes renewable energy. Bloom Energy manufactures, sells and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. It empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. Bloom Energy has a Momentum Score of A. The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected to signify a 290.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue indicating a 91.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +172.37% and +83.86%, respectively, from last year. As of now, Bloom Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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