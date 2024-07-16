Top Stock Picks for Week of July 15, 2024

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( PK ) is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company is a prominent publicly traded lodging REIT, boasting a diverse portfolio of leading hotels and resorts. Park is posting continued beats on earnings and pays a dividend of 7%. In late April, the company reported an 18% EPS beat. This was another earnings beat for the company that has posted a winning streak going back to 2020. Estimates are slowly trending higher. The stock took off in late 2023, moving from $12 to $17. After some brief consolidation, it made new highs this past April at $18. PK is starting to look attractive at current levels, for an entry into PK for a long-term value play. While that story plays out, investors can collect a healthy dividend.

Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player.Walmart has outpaced the industry over the past year, gaining from its highly diversified business with contributions from various segments, channels and formats. The company's robust omnichannel initiatives have driven increased traffic in both in-store and digital channels. Its strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled Walmart’s first-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and e-commerce penetration grew across all markets. Management has raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. Walmart’s healthy cash flows have been allowing it to make shareholder-friendly moves.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.