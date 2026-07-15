Top Stock Picks for Week of July 13, 2026

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) is a diversified U.S. infrastructure services company. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. is steadily expanding its role in one of the fastest-growing areas of U.S. infrastructure spending: semiconductor manufacturing. While the company has long been known for site development work, recent investments are enabling it to participate in a much larger portion of semiconductor fabrication projects. Shares of Sterling have outperformed the industry year to date. It is gaining from multi-year growth visibility as mission-critical activity in data centers, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors is driving higher-margin backlog. Besides, the integrated site and electrical model is scaling ahead of plan, improving win rates, compressing schedules and supporting margin expansion. The robust trends aided Sterling’s first-quarter 2026 financial performance, with earnings and revenues rising year over year by 120.2% and 92%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up recently, depicting optimism. Its recent Stone Ridge acquisition boosts its E-Infrastructure segment, expanding into the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Sterling enters the 2026 upcycle with substantial financial flexibility to invest and return capital.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the second quarter of 2026 have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity to tap the significant growth opportunity. Demand for lithium is expected to rise on significant global electric vehicle (EV) penetration. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. Albemarle’s cost-saving actions are expected to support margins. It is taking actions to maintain its competitive position. Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging its strong financial health. Higher lithium prices are also expected to act as a tailwind in 2026. Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. Additionally, the company could be a top pick for growth investors. ALB has a Growth Style Score of B, forecasting year-over-year earnings growth of 1753.2% for the current fiscal year.

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