Top Stock Picks for Week of December 2, 2024

MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ ) is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. MasTec’s third-quarter 2024 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate 32.5% and grew 71.6% year over year. A diversified business model, favorable macro trends across its end markets, improved project efficiencies and project mix backed the company’s trends during the quarter. Backed by strong third-quarter performance, the company lifted its 2024 view for adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA. MasTec’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. MasTec has enough liquidity to survive in the volatile economy for some time. Despite its high valuation, MasTec stock is a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong financials, solid growth trajectory and proven performance. With strong momentum in key markets, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing market demand and expanding opportunities. MasTechas caught the attention of investors with its impressive performance.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ) is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. Deckers' diverse brand portfolio, financial strength, and strategic growth initiatives make it a promising investment. Driven by HOKA and UGG’s impressive growth, balanced channel performance, and successful global expansion, Deckers shows a well-executed strategy. The company’s focus on innovation, expanding its consumer reach, and leveraging strong market trends positions it favorably for sustained success. DECK’s second-quarter results highlight growth in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, alongside leading brand success. Management now envisions a 12% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average. The stock has gained 8.2% in the past six months. Deckers demonstrates strong liquidity, supported by its robust cash position.

