Top Stock Picks for Week of August 3, 2026

Vertiv (VRT) is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Vertiv is positioned to compound growth as AI infrastructure requires more power, cooling, services, and integrated deployment support. Demand remains broad across the Americas and Asia Pacific, while EMEA has returned to growth and its pipeline is strengthening. Capacity expansion, converged infrastructure, and new power and thermal technologies should deepen customer relevance as projects grow larger and more complex. Execution is also translating into higher margins, rising cash generation, and a net cash position that supports continued investment. Management raised full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $2.4-$2.6 billion. The company ended June with $5.6 billion of liquidity and a net cash position, providing capacity to fund expansion, engineering investment, and strategic acquisitions. This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days. Vertiv’s shares gained 32.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (CECO) manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries.Revenues are expected to be up 50.6% from the year-ago quarter. For CECO, the Most Accurate Estimate is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, suggesting that analysts have recently become bullish on the company's earnings prospects. This has resulted in an Earnings ESP of +30.23%. On the other hand, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of #1. So, this combination indicates that CECO will most likely beat the consensus EPS estimate. CECO appears a compelling earnings-beat candidate. The upcoming earnings report, is expected to be released on August 6.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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