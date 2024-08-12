Top Stock Picks for Week of August 12, 2024

FirstEnergy Corporation ( FE ) is a diversified energy company. FirstEnergy’s second-quarter earnings were on par with the estimates. FE is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model.The company’s strengthened transmission & distribution operations and ongoing investments should increase grid reliability and enable it to serve customers efficiently. The company aims to cut emissions and become carbon neutral by 2050. It has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. FirstEnergy’s board of directors approved a new dividend policy that increased the targeted payout ratio to 60-70% from 55-65% previously.

AppLovin Corporation ( APP ) provides a technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Over the past three months, AppLovin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has outperformed the sector so far this year. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason for the stock to soar in the near term.

