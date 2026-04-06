Top Stock Picks for Week of April 6, 2026

Samsara Inc.(IOT) provides solutions which connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud principally in the United States and internationally. Shares of Samsara Inc. have gained 9.5% recently, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $42.78 indicates a potential upside of 35%. Strong agreement among analysts about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier strengthens this view. That could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock. Moreover, IOT currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than 4,000 stocks that we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space. NVIDIA boasts a sturdy cash flow-generating ability. The company’s accelerated revenue growth, along with improving operating efficiency, is bringing in higher cash flows. This data center-scale AI infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% recently.

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