Top Stock Gainers Today – DJT, MSTR, and More

July 15, 2024 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

As we head into the final hour of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:

(DJT): The recent assassination attempt of Former President Donald Trump has many believing that his popularity will rise as a result. Given that Trump is DJT’s largest shareholder, investors think that the stock will benefit from his popularity surge.

(MARA), (MSTR), and (RIOT): These stocks are also being positively impacted by the assassination attempt. Given that Trump is a pro-crypto candidate, his growing popularity increases the chances of him being elected as President, which is one of the catalysts boosting Bitcoin (BTC-USD) today. Since these companies have high exposure to Bitcoin, they are rallying along with it.

For the full list of top gainers, as well as the lists of Top Losers and Most Active stocks, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

