Top Shelf International Passes Resolution at AGM

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd has successfully passed Resolution 2 at its Annual General Meeting, while the remaining business has been adjourned to February 2025 to allow shareholders to review the company’s annual report. Top Shelf is known for its premium Australian spirits and is pioneering Australia’s first agave spirit range from its Whitsundays-based agave farm.

