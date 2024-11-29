News & Insights

Top Shelf International Passes Resolution at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd has successfully passed Resolution 2 at its Annual General Meeting, while the remaining business has been adjourned to February 2025 to allow shareholders to review the company’s annual report. Top Shelf is known for its premium Australian spirits and is pioneering Australia’s first agave spirit range from its Whitsundays-based agave farm.

