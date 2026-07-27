Top Robotics Stocks Worth Investing Right Now for Solid Returns

An updated edition of the June 6, 2026, article.



The American robotics industry has entered a decisive acceleration phase in 2026, with June and July emerging as a landmark period across physical AI, surgical systems, defense autonomy, and elder care — reinforcing a compelling investment case for U.S. sector leaders, including Synopsys SNPS, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Manhattan Associates MANH and UiPath PATH.

Physical AI, Manufacturing and Collaborative Robotics Advance

In June 2026, BMW Group announced plans to deploy Figure AI's third-generation Figure 03 humanoid at its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, following a successful Figure 02 pilot — a landmark in live factory deployment. NEURA Robotics simultaneously closed a Series C worth up to $1.4 billion, led by Tether and backed by Amazon and Nvidia, to scale its cognitive robot platform. Humanoid startups have raised $8.6 billion in 2026 — 1.8 times the full-year 2025 total, per Dealroom. NVIDIA released open-source physical AI skills at GTC Taipei and Computex in June to cut robot development costs industry-wide. Collaborative Robotics unveiled a redesigned Proxie mobile robot featuring two-armed manipulation, self-swapping batteries and autonomous task identification, broadening collaborative automation across healthcare, logistics and manufacturing.

Surgical Robotics: A Competitive Watershed

The most consequential regulatory event in soft-tissue robotic surgery in over two decades arrived July 22, 2026, when the FDA granted de novo authorization to Johnson & Johnson's Ottava system for ten general surgery procedures — breaking the field's long era of single-platform dominance and establishing a new device class. One day earlier, Medtronic unveiled Touch Surgery Aide, an AI-native computing platform built on NVIDIA's accelerated infrastructure that delivers real-time AI decision support inside the operating room. In June, Medtronic filed 510(k) submissions to expand its Hugo RAS system into general and gynecologic specialties in the United States, intensifying multi-platform competition. The week was capped by a live telesurgery broadcast from India to the Society of Robotic Surgery's Annual Meeting in Florida, illustrating how AI is redefining global surgical connectivity.

Defense, Space and Elder Care Gain Ground

Defense robotics drew fresh capital in June 2026. Mach Industries raised $300 million in a Series C for unmanned systems, and Shifters secured $10.2 million to advance AI-native quadruped robots for hazardous environments. The Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA conference on July 8-9 underscored deepening U.S. Department of War investment in land-based autonomy. In space, DARPA readied its Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites mission for summer 2026 launch, pairing a dexterous robotic arm suite with a Northrop Grumman spacecraft for first-ever on-orbit upgrades. Maxar Space Systems expanded satellite inspection and life-extension capabilities. Vantor, formerly Maxar Intelligence, launched WorldView 3D on July 1, delivering updated 3D terrain maps within 24 hours to enable drone navigation in GPS-denied environments. The global elder care assistive robot market is projected at $3.9 billion in 2026, reaching $9.8 billion by 2033 at a 14.2% CAGR, with North America holding a 39.8% share as AI-enabled robots begin meeting a caregiver shortage.



With physical AI maturing, surgical robotics entering its most competitive era in decades, defense autonomy deepening and space robotic servicing nearing reality, the rest of 2026 and the near term represent a broad opportunity for U.S. robotics stocks.



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Synopsys is establishing itself as a foundational enabler of next-generation robotics through its silicon-to-systems platform. The June 17, 2026, launch of Multiphysics Fusion solutions integrates AI-powered EDA with Ansys signoff analysis to address multi-die chip designs powering advanced robotic systems, delivering up to 3X timing signoff runtime improvements. On July 26, Synopsys debuted fully autonomous agentic workflows with NVIDIA at DAC 2026, achieving up to 50X faster RTL validation and 20% higher coverage, directly applicable to robotics silicon development. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s collaboration with Analog Devices advances high-fidelity robotic simulation, narrowing the sim-to-real gap for humanoid applications. Raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $9.665 billion at midpoint, with non-GAAP EPS of $14.76, underscores strong fundamental momentum heading into the second half. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMD's deepening push into physical AI and robotics provides a compelling near-term fundamental catalyst. At Advancing AI 2026 on July 23, AMD unveiled the Ryzen AI Embedded X100 Series, integrating CPU, GPU and NPU acceleration for robotics, industrial automation, healthcare and defense. Customer sampling commenced in June 2026, with production targeted for fourth-quarter 2026. AMD-published data indicates up to 2.1x CPU, 1.7x GPU and 3.5x token-generation throughput advantages over competing processors. AMD also launched the Kria AI Robotics Developer Platform and the AMD Robotics Partner Network — an open, no-cost ecosystem connecting ODMs, ISVs, simulation providers and system integrators on ROS 2, ROCm and ONNX standards. This full-stack robotics buildout, spanning silicon to software to ecosystem, meaningfully broadens this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's total addressable market.



Manhattan Associates sits at a compelling intersection of AI and warehouse robotics. Its Manhattan Active Warehouse Management features the industry's first Warehouse Execution System embedded within a WMS, seamlessly orchestrating robotics, autonomous mobile robots and human labor. The Manhattan Automation Network accelerates robotic deployments through partnerships with best-in-class automation providers. At Momentum 2026, MANH launched Solution Design Studio alongside nine production-ready AI Agents natively embedded in warehouse workflows, accelerating robotic configuration. Following a June 2026 restructuring, management reaffirmed full-year guidance of $1.15 billion in revenues at roughly 25% GAAP operating margin, channeling freed resources into AI and robotics. With $2.35 billion in remaining performance obligations and approximately 77% of on-premises customers still unmigrated, this Zacks Rank #2 company's cloud-and-robotics thesis carries meaningful near-term upside.



UiPath is building a compelling agentic platform as enterprises move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment, with software robots serving as the trusted execution backbone. This Zacks Rank #2 company's unified platform for AI agents, robots and people is gaining production traction globally. In June 2026, UiPath launched Maestro Case, an AI-native capability coordinating robots, agents and people across complex, exception-heavy enterprise processes. In July 2026, a three-year agreement with The Very Group for agentic retail pricing underscored broadening enterprise adoption. Company guidance targets fiscal 2027 ARR of approximately $2.06 billion and revenues of up to $1.78 billion, with non-GAAP operating income of $430 million. A 109% dollar-based net retention rate and the company's first GAAP-profitable quarter reinforce an improving near-term fundamental profile.

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