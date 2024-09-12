Top Retail Stocks To Invest In Now? 2 In Focus

The retail sector represents a wide array of companies selling goods directly to consumers through various channels. This includes traditional brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, and omnichannel retailers. Retail stocks offer investors a chance to own shares in these companies on the stock market. The sector is diverse, covering everything from grocery stores to luxury brands. Retail stocks often reflect consumer spending habits and broader economic trends.

Investing in retail stocks can offer several potential benefits in the stock market. Many established retailers pay dividends, appealing to income-focused investors. The sector can provide exposure to consumer trends and economic cycles. Some retailers have strong brand loyalty, potentially leading to consistent revenue. However, retail stocks also face challenges in today’s market. The industry is highly competitive, with constant pressure on profit margins. E-commerce disruption has forced many traditional retailers to adapt or struggle. Economic downturns can significantly impact consumer spending and retail performance.

When considering retail stocks for your stock market portfolio, it’s important to evaluate a company’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. Assess their e-commerce capabilities and omnichannel strategies. Look at factors like same-store sales growth and inventory management. Consider the company’s brand strength and customer loyalty programs. Be aware of potential impacts from economic cycles and shifts in consumer spending. Keeping this on top of mind, here are two retail stocks to check out in the stock market right now.

Retail Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

The Home Depot (HD Stock)

First, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is a major retailer specializing in home improvement products and services. They operate a large network of stores across North America, offering a wide range of tools, construction products, and home appliances. Home Depot serves both do-it-yourself consumers and professional contractors. The company also provides home improvement services and has a significant online retail presence.

Just last month Home Depot announced better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 financial results. Getting right into it, the company notched in earnings of $4.67 per share, with revenue for the quarter of $43.18 billion. This came in better than Wall Street’s estimates which were an EPS of $4.54, on revenue of $42.58 billion. Additionally, the company reported that it estimates fiscal 2025 earnings to be in the range of $14.51 to $14.81 per share, with revenue estimates of $156.49 billion to $158.01 billion.

In the last month of trading, shares of Home Depot stock rose by 7.14%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s pre-market trading session, HD stock is trading higher ahead of the open by 0.68%, at $373.01 a share.

[Read More] Best Solar Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

Target Corporation (TGT Stock)

Next, Target Corporation (TGT) is a large retail company that operates a chain of discount department stores across the United States. They offer a diverse range of products including clothing, home goods, electronics, and groceries. The company has been expanding its e-commerce capabilities and developing smaller-format stores in urban areas.

Last month, Target also reported its second quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the retail giant posted a beat for Q2 2024, notching in earnings of $2.57 per share, with revenue of $25.45 billion. This is in comparison with Wall Street’s consensus estimates for Q2 2024, which were an EPS of $2.16, and revenue of $25.25 billion. In addition, the company said it estimates its Q3 2024 earnings to come in between $2.10 to $2.40 per share.

Looking at the last month of trading, Target stock has gained by 9.09%. While, during Thursday’s pre-market trading session, shares of TGT stock are up modestly by 0.041% at $147.35 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.