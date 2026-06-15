Top Research Reports for Pfizer, Altria & Newmont Corp.

Monday, June 15, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Newmont Corp. (NEM), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (KLNG) and Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Peace Agreement Sends Pre-Market Futures Higher

Today's Featured Research Reports

Pfizer’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+7.4% vs. +23.4%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company faces challenges from looming patent expirations on several key drugs, which could weigh on future sales. Its outlook points to limited near-term growth, and the company must navigate competitive pressures while managing the impact of declining legacy product revenues.

However, Pfizer’s non-COVID business is strengthening, supported by strong demand for key medicines, recent product launches, and acquired assets. The company is also rebuilding its oncology and obesity pipeline, which could support longer-term growth and help offset future patent-related headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)

Altria’s shares have outperformed the Tobacco industry over the past year (+22.3% vs. +6.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Altria benefits from strong pricing, resilient margins, disciplined cost management and progress in its smoke-free strategy through oral nicotine products and other reduced-risk investments. Its focus on profitability, cash generation and shareholder returns adds to its appeal.

Challenges include ongoing cigarette volume declines, consumer trade-down trends, pressure on Marlboro’s market share, rising competition in smoke-free categories and regulatory restrictions that could limit long-term growth.

(You can read the full research report on Altria here >>>)

Newmont’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Gold industry over the past year (+72.5% vs. +43.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong execution, progress on key growth projects and an enhanced asset portfolio following its acquisition of Newcrest. The company is focused on operational efficiency, shareholder returns and stands to gain from a favorable gold-price environment.

Yet rising production costs may pressure margins, while lower gold output could weigh on results. Elevated sustaining capital spending and expectations for higher investment needs have also raised concerns about cash flow generation.

(You can read the full research report on Newmont here >>>)

Koil Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past two years (+250.5% vs. +67.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong backlog growth, steady contract wins and favorable offshore spending trends. Its expanding service business and integrated subsea offerings support more stable revenues and future growth.

However, margin pressure, high operating costs and weak earnings conversion remain concerns. Liquidity risks, working-capital volatility and reliance on fixed-price contracts could also weigh on performance.

(You can read the full research report on Koil Energy here >>>)

Stratus’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past two years (+13.0% vs. +34.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces risks from executing asset sales in a challenging real estate market, regulatory uncertainty around key projects, debt-related pressures and reliance on external capital. Weaker multifamily market conditions could also affect timelines and asset values.

Yet, its liquidation strategy provides a clear path to unlocking value. Strong liquidity, expected near-term asset sales and a diversified land portfolio offer flexibility and multiple opportunities for monetization.

(You can read the full research report on Stratus here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) and AMETEK, Inc. (AME).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Pfizer's (PFE) New & Acquired Drugs to Boost Growth Amid LOE Headwinds



Altria (MO) Benefits From Strategic Pricing Initiatives



Growth Projects Aid Newmont (NEM) Amid Cost Woes



Featured Reports

Strong Nuclear Fleet, Investments Aid Constellation Energy (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst Constellation Energy's (CEG) efficient and reliable nuclear fleet having a high capacity factor and strategic investment plans will continue to boost its performance.

Strong Contracted Power Projects Aids Williams Companies (WMB)

The Zacks analyst believes that Williams Companies' fully contracted power projects create predictable cash flows but is worried over its high debt burden.

Wabtec (WAB) Gains From Installed Base Aftermarket Amid Tariff Issues

Per the Zacks Analyst, Wabtec benefits from a large installed base and long-cycle freight and transit spending, supporting aftermarket demand. Tariff and manufacturing cost pressure act as headwinds.

Hartford (HIG) Rides On Growing Premium, High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in earned premiums will lead to higher profits for Hartford. However, rising operating expenses remain a concern.

Rocket (RKT) Benefits From AI and Servicing Scale, Cost Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Rocket gains from its large servicing portfolio and AI-driven efficiency, boosting conversions and origination growth. Integration costs will remain elevated, hurting profits.

Alcon (ALC) Banks on New Innovations, Macro Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Alcon's recent product launches aiding top-line growth, along with share gains in key categories, mainly in U.S. AT-IOLs. Macroeconomic pressures may hurt growth.

AMETEK (AME) Benefits From Order Momentum and Acquisitions

Per the Zacks Analyst, AMETEK is benefiting from strong execution across its operating groups, record orders, a growing backlog and strategic acquisitions supporting long-term grpwth.

New Upgrades

Increasing Adoption of Dragonfly Platform Aids Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Onto Innovation's top-line is gaining from higher demand for the Dragonfly platform. Momentum in both advanced packaging and advanced nodes is a tailwind.

Credo (CRDO) Gains From Strength in AEC and Optical Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, AEC adoption, rising hyperscaler and Neo cloud traction, and a larger optical portfolio that now includes silicon photonics PIC technology bode well for Credo.

Paycom Software (PAYC) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paycom Software is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings that are helping it win new customers.

New Downgrades

General Mills' (GIS) Margins Appear Troubled by Higher Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is witnessing elevated cost inflation. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, adjusted gross margin fell 280 basis points due to higher input costs and other factors

Slower Joins & Paused Pricing Ail Planet Fitness' (PLNT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness faces softer net member growth as marketing resets, macro pressure and competition weigh. A paused Black Card hike and lower 2026 outlook pose concerns.

Weak Retailer Demand & Tariff Pressures Hurt JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific is being hurt by cautious retailer ordering and soft U.S. demand trends. Also, tariff-related costs and margin pressures remain concerns.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.