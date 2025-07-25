Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Netflix & Goldman Sachs

Friday, July 25, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), as well as a micro-cap stock, AMREP Corp. (AXR).

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+54.7% vs. +45.3%). NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+87.0% vs. +66.6%). Netflix delivered strong second-quarter results with earnings of $7.19 per share (beating estimates by 1.7%) and revenue of $11.07 billion (up 16% YoY).

The quarter was highlighted by Squid Game S3 becoming the company's sixth biggest season ever with 122M views. Operating income surged 45% to $3.8 billion with margins expanding to 34% from 27% last year, driven by price increases and low churn rates.

Netflix raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $44.8-$45.2 billion and increased operating margin targets to 29.5%.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Goldman Sachs’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+44.1% vs. +39.8%). The company’s second-quarter 2025 results benefited from solid growth in the Global Banking & Markets division. Its refocus on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring, along with acquisitions and expansion in private equity credit, is expected to boost global presence and diversify revenues.

However, given the current geopolitical concerns, Goldman’s high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Also, the company's rising expenses due to ongoing investments in technology are concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)

Shares of AMREP have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past year (+2.7% vs. -14.1%). AMREP’s net income surged 246.5% to $8.8 million for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2025, with earnings per diluted share rising from $0.48 to $1.64. Home sales revenue grew 93.3% to $18.4 million, supported by strong demand in New Mexico, with 101 homes in production.

However, elevated mortgage rates and affordability concerns may pressure future growth. AMREP faces risks from land sale concentration, project delays, and declining investment asset sales, impacting growth sustainability.

(You can read the full research report on AMREP here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), and Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Key Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Strong

AstraZeneca's key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Farxiga should continue to drive sales. Per the Zacks analyst, its pipeline is strong, with pivotal data readouts lined up.

HIV Franchise Fuel Gilead (GILD) Amid Oncology Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's strong momentum in HIV franchise and Liver disease franchise drive growth for the company. However, the Cell therapy franchise is facing challenges.

Strategic Investments, Acquisitions Aid California Water (CWT)

Per the Zacks analyst, California Water's infrastructure investments should help it provide reliable services. It gains from the expansion of operations through acquisitions and organic activities.

Kirby (KEX) Benefits From Share Buyback Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, rewarding shareholders through share buybacks boosts investor confidence and positively impacts Kirby's bottom line. Rising expenses continue to act as a concern.

Subscriber Strength Aids America Movil (AMX) Amid Tariff Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing user count and widespread revenue growth across all business units and regions are driving America Movil's performance. U.S.-imposed tariff uncertainty concerns.

Casey's (CASY) Grocery & General Merchandise Unit to Fuel Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, expanded assortment of Grocery & General Merchandise category are likely to fuel Casey's sales. The segment recorded same-store sales growth of 1.8% in the fourth-quarter.

Walgreens (WBA) Gains on U.S. Retail Growth, New Launches

The Zacks analyst is upbeat on Walgreens' U.S Retail Pharmacy's turnaround, driven by new strategic merchandising initiatives and omni-channel expansion. Recent product launches also seem strategic.

EchoPark Segment Strength Aids Sonic Automotive (SAH)

EchoPark posted record Q2 income, emerging as Sonic's key growth driver. The Zacks analyst sees its data-driven inventory strategy and refined business model powering continued momentum ahead.

Tenet (THC) to Gain From USPI Strength & Strategic Divestments

Per the Zacks analyst, the rising surgical cases in the USPI business will drive Tenet Healthcare's performance, while divestments will help allocate capital to higher-return investments.

Solid User Growth & Premium Content Demand Aids Snap (SNAP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap benefits from an improving user growth driven by strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses and demand for premium content including Shows.

Core Lab's (CLB) Revenue Hurt by Ongoing Sanction & Tariffs

The Zacks analyst believes that despite partial recovery in assay services in Q2, uncertainty still looms over Core's revenue due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and sanctions & tariffs.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) is Hurting From Macro Risks & High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Weyerhaeuser's prospects are hurting from the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties and elevated cost and expense structure. A pause on China export concerns its sales volume.

High Costs & Macro Woes Ail BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, BJ's Restaurants operations are likely to be affected by food inflation and potential tariff-related margin pressures. Also, an uncertain macro environment pose concerns.

