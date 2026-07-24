Top Research Reports for Intel, Dell & Progressive

Friday, July 24, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corp. (INTC), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and The Progressive Corp. (PGR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Tensions Ease Slightly Ahead of Friday Trading



Today's Featured Research Reports



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+171.6% vs. +20.2%). The company remains focused on strengthening its capabilities in AI infrastructure, enterprise computing and advanced manufacturing through product innovation and continued ecosystem development. Rising adoption of Xeon processors and Intel 18A-based products, together with momentum in networking, AI infrastructure and edge deployments, supports its long-term growth.



Recent adoption of Intel Xeon 6 processors and Intel Arc Pro GPUs for sovereign AI deployments highlights growing enterprise acceptance of Intel’s AI computing platform and expands opportunities in secure on-premises AI environments. Growing traction in the autonomous car technology market is a positive.



However, fierce competition in the server, storage and networking markets is hindering margin. Manufacturing execution risks, geopolitical uncertainty, remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Shares of Dell have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the year-to-date period (+252.3% vs. +23.4%). The company is seeing demand for AI servers stay ahead of supply as customers accelerate deployments and lock in capacity. In first quarter fiscal 2027, the company booked $24.4 billion of AI orders, delivered $16.1 billion of AI server revenue, and ended with a $51.3 billion AI backlog.



Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $165-$169 billion and lifted expected AI server revenue to about $60 billion. ISG profitability improved year over year, and traditional servers, storage and commercial PCs are expanding, supporting cash flow and continued buybacks and dividends. DELL’s core leverage ratio was 1.2x exiting the quarter, but the balance sheet remains geared.



However, unfavorable AI mix and memory constraints continue to keep gross margin under pressure. Competitive pricing, and unfavorable forex are other headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Dell here >>>)



Progressive’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (-3.2% vs. +0.6%). Due to non-conducive geopolitical landscape and macro uncertainties the company could face reduced demand for autos, which is having a corresponding negative impact on its growth prospects.



Also, it has a reinsurance program to offset some of its losses and a strong financial position overall. All these positives have led to the overvaluation of its shares, the main factor keeping us on the sideline.



Nevertheless, Progressive continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio and strength in Personal auto, contributing about 75% of total premiums. Rate increases, personal auto application increases, improving retention rates and a strong independent agents' network should drive long-term premium growth and generate steady revenues. Investment in digital transformation should support this strength.



(You can read the full research report on Progressive here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GSK plc (GSK), 3M Co. (MMM) and SEI Investments Co. (SEIC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Intel (INTC) Rides on Growing Traction in AI Data Center Vertical



Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL) Prospects



Progressive's (PGR) Solid Policies in Force Aid, Cat Loss Ail



Featured Reports

GSK Specialty Medicines Unit Aids Revenues Amid Vaccine Slowdown

Per the Zacks analyst, GSK's Specialty Medicines unit is witnessing increased sales growth, with sales rising in HIV, respiratory and oncology. However, softer Vaccines segment sales are a concern.

Safety and Industrial Segment Aids 3M (MMM) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, 3M will benefit from robust momentum in the Safety and Industrial unit, led by strength in industrial adhesives and electrical markets. However, forex woes remain concerning.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Rides Brand and Nuuly Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Urban Outfitters' (URBN) multi-brand strength, FP Group's sustained growth and Nuuly's rapid subscriber expansion continue to support its long-term growth trajectory.

Fleet Management Solutions Aid WEX (WEX), No Dividends Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, WEX's strong fleet management solutions ensure revenue growth, but the absence of cash dividends may deter income-focused shareholders.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Gains on CashAI, Short-Term Liquidity Demand Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave gains from persistent short-duration liquidity demand focus, with CashAI-led underwriting turning engagement into stronger monetization while keeping losses contained.

Certification Progress & Commercial Readiness Aid Archer (ACHR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Archer is benefiting from continued FAA certification progress, expanding flight testing, and a strong liquidity position to support its 2026 commercialization milestones.

Neogen (NEOG) Food Safety Arm Drives Growth, Debt Burden Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with a robust growth within Neogen's Food Safety arm banking on several long-term secular tailwinds. Yet, a balance sheet with a high debt burden is worrisome.

New Upgrades

Technology, Buyouts, Partnerships, AUM Support SEI Investments (SEIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, digital growth strategy, LSV contribution, solid assets under management balance, strategic buyouts, global presence and financial flexibility will aid SEI Investments' growth.

Contract Wins and Strategic Acquisitions Aid Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Molina Healthcare benefits from consistent contract wins, disciplined acquisitions and expanding government healthcare opportunities, supporting earnings growth.

PBF Energy's (PBF) High-Complexity, Diversified Refining Network Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, PBF Energy's highly complex refining systems support the processing of diverse crude slates into higher-value fuels. Its cost-saving initiatives enhance profitability.

New Downgrades

High Leverage & Volatile Gas Prices to Hurt Comstock Resources (CRK)

Per the Zacks analyst, CRK faces headwinds from high leverage, capital intensity, volatile gas prices, execution risks and the lack of dividends, limiting cash flow visibility and investor returns.

Expected Decline in Volumes, Access Segment Weakness Ail Oshkosh (OSK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Oshkosh expects refuse vehicle volumes to fall 25-30% in 2026, which is likely to weigh on its top-line growth. Margin pressure in the Access segment is also concerning.

Macao Hold Volatility & High Costs Ail Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Las Vegas Sands is grappling with low rolling-play hold in Macao, high costs, and capital expenditures. Also, competitive pressures remain a headwind.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.