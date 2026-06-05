Top Research Reports for Caterpillar, Coca-Cola & HSBC

Friday, June 5, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), as well as two micro-cap stocks SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) and NVE Corp. (NVEC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> What Labor Problem? BLS Jobs Jump to +172K

Today's Featured Research Reports



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+58.4% vs. +46.3%). The company posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher volumes across all segments. Backlog reached a record $63 billion, and management lifted its full-year outlook to low double-digit sales growth.



Construction demand remains solid, driven by infrastructure activity, rental fleet expansion and nonresidential projects. The Power & Energy segment is gaining from rising data-center-related power demand. Resource Industries stands to benefit from mining investments and aging equipment fleet, though timing and product mix may add volatility.



Recent tariff reductions may help ease cost pressures and support demand as customers have been delaying equipment purchases amid higher costs and trade uncertainty. A continued focus on high-margin aftermarket parts and services should further support growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+10.1% vs. +9.4%). The company is benefiting from the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity efforts. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing consumer engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 4.8% and comparable EPS to grow 8.8% for 2026. Robust cash generation supports reinvestments and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, Coca-Cola has underperformed the industry year-to-date. The company faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



HSBC’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past six months (+35% vs. +13.1%). The company’s wealth momentum in Asia continues to benefit from higher customer activity, rising balances and net new money, while the completed Hang Seng Bank privatization and ongoing business divestitures, including the agreed Indonesia sale, will simplify the company’s operations and support medium-term efficiency.



Also, a robust capital position and global footprint are expected to support its financials. However, the company has guided for higher expected credit losses (ECL) this year because of overlays tied to Middle East events and absorption of an idiosyncratic fraud-related charge.



Operating expenses are expected to remain elevated as the company invests in technology and distribution capabilities. Revenue visibility will depend on volatile rates and activity.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Shares of SandRidge Energy have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (+54.2% vs. +32%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $577.77 million is driven by its scalable Cherokee development program, which supports production growth through consistent well performance and disciplined execution. A debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity provide flexibility to fund development, navigate commodity cycles.



Continued development activity is enhancing reserve visibility and extending the company’s growth runway. Operational focus on safety, reliability, and emissions management helps support stable cash flows and lower execution risk.



Additionally, a diversified asset base and extensive owned infrastructure improve cost efficiency, strengthen resilience across market conditions, and provide optionality for future growth opportunities. Overall, SandRidge combines financial strength, disciplined capital allocation, and a long-duration development inventory to support long-term value creation.



(You can read the full research report on SandRidge Energy here >>>)



NVE’s shares have gained +59.5% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +115.4%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $532.18 million presents a differentiated profile, driven by scalable manufacturing, specialized spintronic technology and strong profitability. Expanded in-house capacity enhances yields and supports growth without significantly increasing fixed costs.



Demand is rising in medical, industrial and automation markets, where miniaturized, low-power sensors enable high-value, repeat design wins. A diversified mix across defense and non-defense markets improves revenue durability, while robust cash generation supports dividends and self-funded growth. Additional upside comes from optionality in spintronic memory and security IP.



However, key risks include margin sensitivity from channel mix, defense revenue volatility, declining contract R&D visibility, scalability limits of a high-touch sales model, exposure to securities portfolio fluctuations and long commercialization cycles for new products.



(You can read the full research report on NVE here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) and Ubiquiti Inc. (UI).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Backlog & Higher Volumes to Aid Caterpillar (CAT) as Costs Ail



Coca-Cola (KO) Innovation & Marketing Fuel All-Weather Growth Strategy



Asia Pivot, Business Simplification Aid HSBC (HSBC), High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Strong Data Center Product Demand Aids Microchip (MCHP) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, MCHP is benefiting from robust data center spending, Gen6 PCIe momentum, and a recovery in customer demand.

Ubiquiti (UI) Rides on Strength in the Enterprise Technology Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices and continued deployment of unified IT infrastructure solutions will likely drive Ubiquiti's top line.

Global Payments (GPN) Ride High on Buyouts, Rising Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, buyouts and tie-ups added capabilities to the company's portfolio, which in turn, boosted revenues. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Diverse Portfolio and Capital Recycling Aids UDR Amid Elevated Supply

Per the Zacks analyst, UDR's diverse portfolio, capital recycling efforts and tech-driven efficiencies support growth. Yet, elevated supply in select markets and rising competition raise concerns.

Immunovant Bets on IMVT-1402, Lack of Pipeline Diversification A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, IMVT's steady progress across autoimmune programs is promising, but the lack of other candidates and fierce competition in the immunology space could hinder long-term growth.

Increasing MRO Orders Aid AAR Corp. (AIR), Despite Supply Chain Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, AAR Corp. is likely to benefit from increasing maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Yet supply chain issues result in delays and increase costs.

Ambarella (AMBA) Gains From Accelaration in Edge AI adoption

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ambarella is gaining from shift of AI inferencing from data centers to edge devices, creating strong demand for its AI processors.

New Upgrades

Archer Daniels (ADM) Drives Growth With AI and Innovation

Per the Zacks Analyst, ADM is broadening growth avenues through biosolutions, precision fermentation, decarbonization initiatives and AI-driven automation to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Sterling (STRL) Gains From Data Center & Semiconductor Buildout Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Sterling's E-Infrastructure Solutions has multi-year visibility as data centers, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors fuel a deep, higher-margin backlog.

Diversified Business Mix & Aftermarket Demand Aid PHINIA (PHIN)

Per the Zacks analyst, PHINIA benefits from a well-diversified business model, which helps reduce dependence on any single revenue stream. Sustained demand for replacement parts also bodes well.

New Downgrades

Slower Drilling Activity to Hurt Baker Hughes' (BKR) Outlook

Per the Zacks analyst, subdued upstream spending in North America and operational uncertainties due to the Middle East conflict may pressure Baker Hughes' near-term financial performance.

Ryanair (RYAAY) Continues to Grapple With Rising Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the escalating operating expenses due to high fuel costs, staff costs and higher air traffic control fees, which are likely to hurt Ryanair's bottom line.

Accounting Controls Reset Irk ICON (ICLR) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is concerned about ICON's improperly adjusted clinical services revenue, which resulted in overstating revenue by $65M in 2023 and $93M in 2024. Tough Competition adds to the worry.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

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Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVE Corporation (NVEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.