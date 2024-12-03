Top Research Reports for Amazon, Stryker & Lam Research

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Stryker Corp. (SYK) and Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), as well as a micro-cap stock, ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry over the past year (+45.5% vs. +40.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate have contributed well to the stock's performance. Ultrafast delivery services, expanding content portfolio and Amazon’s expanding global presence have also benefited the company. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus.

However, macroeconomic challenges remain headwinds. Rising transportation and fulfillment center costs are concerns.

Stryker’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+33.9% vs. +20.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong international sales, ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment bode well for the company. Strong customer demand is a major plus.

Yet, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a headwind.

Shares of Lam Research have underperformed the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry over the past year (+10.6% vs. +45.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, global spending on mature nodes is likely to be flat year over year. Growing tensions between the United States and China remain major concerns and have contributed to the stocks underperformance this year.

However, the company is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Also, rebound in the system business owing to improving memory spending is a positive.

Immucell’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the last six months (-3.9% vs. +11.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been hindered by high production costs and increased depreciation from expanded facilities. High customer concentration, shareholder dilution and competition from giants like Zoetis and Merck also pose risks.

Yet, robust customer demand for First Defense has been a key driver of sales growth. The remediation of contamination issues and investments in capacity expansion have positioned the company to stabilize output at higher levels.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), Aon plc (AON) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits From Etch & Deposition Strength



Diversified Product Portfolio Drives Stryker's (SYK) Prospects



Featured Reports

Axsome's (AXSM) Marketed Drugs Drive Growth Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Axsome's lead drug, Auvelity, approved for treating major depressive disorder is driving sales. The addition of Sunosi bodes well too. However, stiff competition remains a woe.

Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK), Poor Financials May Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments in infrastructure and expansion projects boost Duke Energy's growth. Yet the company's poor financial position might remain a concern for its investors.

Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Gas Export Dominance Bodes Well

The Zacks analyst likes Cheniere's competitive advantage of being the first and dominant natural gas exporter in the U.S. market but is concerned over the huge debt load of nearly $22.5 billion.

Broadridge Gains From Itiviti Buyout, Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the Itiviti acquisition has boosted Broadridge's global technology and operations segment. High competition from other players is an overhang.

Aon's (AON) Strategic Acquisitions Aid, Debt Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, several acquisitions and collaborations are helping AON enhance its capabilities, driving its profit growth. However, rising debts remain a concern.

Improving Top Line, Acquisitions Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing revenues driven by increasing admissions have led to significant growth. Strategic acquisitions have helped it expand and remains a driving factor.

DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Brand Strength & Store Expansion Good

DICK'S Sporting Goods has been benefiting from brand strength and continued market share gains. In addition, the company's store-expansion initiatives bode well.

New Upgrades

Decent Loan Demand, High Fee Income, Rates Aid Zions (ZION)

Per the Zacks analyst, modest loan demand, improving fee income and relatively high rates will likely aid Zions' financials. Given a solid balance sheet, its capital distributions are sustainable.

Strong Uptake of XT Amplify Program Aids Omnicell (OMCL)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the strong uptake of Omnicell's XT Amplify program which is helping it to gain good momentum in automation and analytics business.

Carvana's (CVNA) Cost-Containment Initiatives Paying Off

Carvana's focus on reducing reconditioning and transportation costs and boosting operational efficiency is driving margin growth and supporting the Zacks analyst's bullish stance.

New Downgrades

Macroeconomic Woes Hurt Silicon Motion's (SIMO) Profitability

Per the Zacks Analyst, macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical instability are hurting Silicon Motion's (SIMO) profitability. Integration risks owing to frequent buyouts are concerning.

Cyclical headwinds, Unfavorable Forex Hurts Arrow Electronics (ARW)

Per the Zacks Analyst, cyclical headwinds and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates are expected to hurt ARW's top-line growth in the near term.

Leggett Ails From Weak Demand in Residential End Markets

Per the Zacks analyst, Leggett witnessed weak demand in residential end markets due to a challenging macro environment and soft consumer spending.

