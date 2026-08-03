Top Research Reports for Amazon, Marvell & Starbucks

Monday, August 3, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Busy Q2 Earnings & Jobs Week

Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+17.7% vs. +9.2%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For 3Q’26, Amazon guided net sales of $197-$202 billion and operating income of $22.5-$26.5 billion. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins, with trailing-12-month free cash outflow reported at $7.6 billion.



Amazon.com’s expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart in retail and cloud rivals like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Marvell have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+121% vs. +24.6%). The company is benefiting from AI-led demand across the data center end market, with custom silicon, interconnect, switching and optics driving record revenues and a higher multi-year outlook. Management now expects about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027.



The expanded NVIDIA partnership, including NVLink Fusion and optics collaboration, embeds Marvell deeper in hyperscaler roadmaps and supports program ramp. Recent acquisitions broaden scale-up capabilities. Communications and other is recovering as inventories normalize.



Offsetting that, profitability can swing with product mix as newer platforms scale, and results remain concentrated in a small set of customers. Exposure to export controls, tariffs and overseas shipments can disrupt demand and supply, and competition remains intense in storage and connectivity markets.



(You can read the full research report on Marvell here >>>)



Starbucks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the year-to-date period (+26.5% vs. +3.6%). The company reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues falling short. Earnings rose 70% year over year, while net revenues declined 1.4%. Global comparable sales increased 7.9%, driven by transaction and ticket growth.



North America benefited from stronger traffic, delivery, food attachment and beverage modifications, while International comps improved despite the China model transition. Sales leverage, lower inflation and tariff refunds supported margin expansion, and new store growth added scale.



Raised fiscal 2026 guidance and expanding margins improve visibility into the recovery. However, restructuring costs, labor investments, unfavorable mix and elevated operating costs remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)



Shares of Preformed Line Products have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the year-to-date period (+73.1% vs. +41.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.74 billion is positioned to benefit from long-term demand trends in grid modernization, energy infrastructure, and connectivity markets. Its diversified product portfolio across energy and communications, supported by global manufacturing capabilities, provides exposure to multiple infrastructure investment cycles.



The company’s ability to serve customers across regions, expand capacity, and improve operational execution supports its long-term growth profile and earnings resilience.



However, profitability remains exposed to manufacturing cost fluctuations, pricing execution, and rising operating expenses. Ongoing investments in facilities and capacity require effective capital deployment and sustained demand to generate attractive returns. Higher working capital needs and variability in international tax factors may also create fluctuations in cash conversion and reported earnings.



(You can read the full research report on Preformed Line Products here >>>)



Crown Crafts’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the year-to-date period (+12.8% vs. -27.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $31.74 million has a diversified product portfolio, strengthened by the Baby Boom acquisition, expands exposure to growth areas such as bibs, toys and disposable products while reducing reliance on weaker categories.



Investments in Manhattan Toy, including the Groovy Girls relaunch, product innovation and multi-channel expansion support growth. CRWS has improved profitability through pricing actions, product mix and cost discipline, with operating cash flow supporting dividends, product development and balance sheet management.



However, tariff pressures, retailer concentration, elevated inventory and legacy category weakness remain challenges. Dependence on Walmart and Amazon increases sensitivity to assortment decisions, while licensing and competition add volatility. The valuation reflects concerns but leaves room for upside if growth initiatives and margins improve.



(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), Entergy Corp. (ETR) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime & AWS Amid Rising Competition



Solid Demand Across Data Center Market Aid Marvell (MRVL)



Solid Comps Growth Aids Starbucks' (SBUX) Performance, High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Investments & Grid Modernization Efforts Aid Entergy Corp. (ETR)

According to the Zacks analyst, Entergy plans to invest $67B during 2026-2030 to expand generation, modernize transmission and distribution infrastructure, and support long-term rate base growth.

Product Diversification, Rate Hike Aid Arch Capital (ACGL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Capital is set to grow on rate increases, growth in existing accounts and global operations. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility.

Transient Demand, Steady Group Business Aid Host Hotels (HST)

Per the Zacks analyst, Host Hotels' strong transient-leisure demand and steady group business support growth. However, rising wage costs pressure margins, while competition limits rate growth.

Knight-Swift (KNX) Benefits From Dividend Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by Knight-Swift. However, rise in operating expenses and high debt are likely to hurt the bottom line.

Alkermes' (ALKS) Proprietary Drugs Aid Growth, High Reliance a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, strong sales of Alkermes' proprietary drugs are driving growth. The restructuring initiatives are a positive. Heavy dependence on proprietary drugs for revenues remains a woe.

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Taps Apex Rig Advantage

The Zacks analyst believes Patterson-UTI Energy's advanced Apex rigs improve drilling efficiency, supporting higher utilization and stronger earnings as U.S. drilling activity recovers.

StereoLabs Buyout to Boost Ouster (OUST) Amid Supply Chain Woes

The acquisition of Stereolabs expands the Ouster's footprint in the Physical AI market, but the Zacks analyst is concerned about supply-chain constraints that could limit production volumes.

New Upgrades

Strong AI Infrastructure Demand Aids Vertiv (VRT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, strong AI-driven demand for power and cooling solutions, expanding capacity, and improving margins are aiding Vertiv's long-term growth prospects.

Generac (GNRC) Gains from Strong C&I Sales, Data Center Boom

Per the Zacks analyst, Generac's performance is gaining from robust C&I growth, fueled by data center demand and solid backlog. 2026 C&I sales now projected to grow in the low 30% range.

Newell (NWL) Benefits From Product Innovations & Brand Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Newell's focus on innovations, higher brand support and better retail execution have been driving sales. Distribution gains and disciplined productivity are added positives.

New Downgrades

Lower Gold Sales at Key Assets to Hurt Royal Gold (RGLD)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that weak gold sales at Mount Milligan and lower-than-expected silver recovery at Pueblo Viejo will hurt Royal Gold's earnings in the coming quarters.

Rising Expenses, Stiff Competition Hurt Columbia Banking (COLB)

Per the Zacks Analyst, elevated integration expenses and continued pricing pressure from competitors constrain Columbia Banking's near-term upside potential.

TransMedics (TMDX) Battles Legal Scrutiny Amid Margin Headwinds

Per the Zacks Analyst, TransMedics' growth initiatives are overshadowed by legal scrutiny, reimbursement uncertainty and margin pressures, posing risks to execution despite expansion efforts.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.