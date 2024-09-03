Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week

U.S. stocks closed the final week and the month of August with gains as optimism grew around potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, following a favorable inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% last week (as of Aug. 30, 2024). The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% last week, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9% (read: Tech ETFs That Won Amid NVIDIA-Led Tech Rout).

NVDA Shares Slumped Despite Beating on Both Lines

Last week, Wall Street witnessed the artificial intelligence (AI) king NVIDIA’s NVDA earnings, which put off investors’ enthusiasm. NVIDIA shares were off 7.9% last week. Nvidia's earnings, despite showing impressive growth, failed to meet the high expectations that fueled its recent rally.

The AI chipmaker's quarterly profit and revenue guidance topped estimates, but the magnitude of the beats fell short of the lofty hopes surrounding the stock. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, NVIDIA anticipates revenues of $32.5 billion (+/-2%), above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.97 billion. Such almost in-line guidance also muted investors’ optimism.

Delayed AI Payoffs?

In any case, the tech space has been showcasing subdued performance this earnings reporting cycle as many tech biggies have indicated delayed payoffs in artificial intelligence (AI) investments. So, investors remained in two minds before getting overly enthusiastic about renewed AI trades.

U.S. Economy in Fine Fettle

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy grew in Q2 at a healthy 3% annual pace, fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment. Consumer spending, which makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity, increased at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter, up from 2.3% in the government’s initial estimate, as quoted on CNBC. The second-quarter growth marked a sharp acceleration from a lackluster 1.4% growth rate in the first three months of 2024.

Update on Inflation: July Prices Match Expectations

Investor sentiment was somewhat bolstered by the latest update on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which showed July prices meeting expectations. Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month on month, in line with forecasts. The annual core inflation rate of 2.6% matched June's level, slightly below the anticipated 2.7%.

The Federal Reserve closely monitors PCE inflation levels to gauge the need for interest rate adjustments. Following Chairman Jerome Powell's recent remarks signaling a forthcoming rate cut in September, market expectations for a 0.5% rate cut have increased, although a 0.25% cut remains a possibility due to steady price pressures observed in July.

Best Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning ETFs of last week.

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF FIAT – Up 9.7%

The YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks current income while providing indirect inverse exposure to the share price of the common stock of Coinbase Global, Inc. The fund charges 99 bps in fees and yields 9.03% annually.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF KCCA – Up 7.6%

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF seeks to track the IHS Markit Carbon CCA Index. The index tracks the most traded CCA futures contracts. The fund charges 87 bps in fees and yields 27.97% annually.

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF DIPS – Up 7.6%

The YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate monthly income from a synthetic covered put strategy on NVDA, while providing indirect short exposure to the share price of NVDA. The expense ratio is 0.99%.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF BDRY – Up 6.7%

The Capesize 5TC Index, Panamax 4TC Index & Supramax 6TC Index measure rates for shipping dry bulk freight. The expense ratio is 3.50%.

Teucrium Sugar Fund CANE – Up 4.6%

The underlying ICE No. 11 Sugar Futures Contract looks to reflect the daily changes of a weighted average of the closing prices for 3 futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.00%.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.