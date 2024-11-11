News & Insights

Top Glove Bhd Sees Major Share Acquisition by KWAP

November 11, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Top Glove Bhd has seen a significant increase in its securities holdings, with Kumpulan Wang Persaraan acquiring an additional 5 million shares directly and 2.35 million shares indirectly. This move brings the total number of shares held by the fund to over 614 million, reflecting a notable boost in both direct and indirect interests. Such acquisitions could impact Top Glove’s market standing and investor confidence.

