Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In July 2024? 2 In Focus

Dividends are payments that companies make to their shareholders out of their profits. These payments usually happen regularly, like every quarter. This means they can offer a reliable income stream and are often seen as a sign that a company is doing well. You typically find dividend stocks in sectors like utilities, real estate, consumer goods, and others.

There’s a lot to like about investing in dividend stocks. They provide a way to make money in two ways; you get the regular dividend payments, and you can benefit from any increase in the stock’s price. This makes them appealing to those who prefer a more cautious approach to investing. Those who are looking for stable returns and lower risks. Plus, dividends can act as a buffer against market fluctuations and inflation, helping to protect the value of your investment.

But there are some downsides too. During times when the market is booming, dividend stocks might not perform as well because these companies might put more money into paying dividends than into growing the business. Also, dividends can be cut if a company starts to struggle, and they’re not guaranteed. With this in mind, here are two dividend stocks to keep on your radar in the stock market today.

Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA Stock)

To start, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. The company operates through various segments, including Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. It is one of the largest providers of video, high-speed Internet, and phone services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and it also offers these services to businesses. As of today, Comcast offers shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31, which equals an annual dividend yield of 3.32%.

Late last month, Comcast Corporation announced a change in the timing of its conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. The call is now scheduled for July 23, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. E.T. To briefly recap, last quarter Comcast reported earnings of $1.04 per share, with revenue of $30.06 billion for Q1 2024.

Moreover, year-to-date, Comcast stock has dropped by 14.41% so far. Meanwhile, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, shares of CMCSA stock are trading red by 1.24%, at $37.39 a share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY Stock)

Next up, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical firm known for its research and development in the healthcare sector. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for treating serious diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and immune disorders. Currently, BMY offers its shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.60, which equals an annual dividend yield of 6.01%.

Last month, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for KRAZATI® (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab. This new therapy targets adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer who have previously undergone standard treatments. The approval is based on positive outcomes from the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study. This marks the second FDA approval for KRAZATI.

Year-to-date, BMY stock has pulled back by 24.45% so far. While, on Monday afternoon, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock are trading higher on the day by 0.52% at $39.86 per share.

