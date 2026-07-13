Top China Tech Plays Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2H26

China's technology landscape in the United States enters the second half of 2026 on a cautiously constructive footing, anchored by steady U.S.-China trade progress. President Trump's May 14-15 Beijing summit with President Xi Jinping produced a framework establishing the U.S.-China Board of Trade and Board of Investment, with China committing at least $17 billion in annual U.S. agricultural purchases through 2028 and 200 Boeing aircraft, while Washington guaranteed jet-engine supply. Through June, USTR Ambassador Greer confirmed the Board of Trade would focus on non-sensitive goods, while China renewed registration for more than 400 U.S. beef facilities. By July, momentum continued, though Commerce tightened Blackwell-chip licensing in late May and issued a June 1 clarification closing overseas-subsidiary loopholes, underscoring that technology controls remain a parallel, unresolved track even as broader trade ties stabilize. This bilateral momentum is likely to present compelling portfolio opportunities for companies, including GDS Holdings GDS, NetEase NTES, Kingsoft Cloud KC and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

Progress Across Strategic Technologies

In semiconductors, Washington's late-May guidance restricted Nvidia's Blackwell exports, tightened further by a June 1 clarification extending controls to Chinese-headquartered entities abroad. Nvidia's China AI-chip share narrowed sharply, while domestic alternatives scaled: Huawei's Ascend 950PR targets roughly 750,000 units, and Cambricon plans 500,000 accelerators in 2026. China's LineShine supercomputer topped the TOP500 list in June, and SMIC continued mature-node expansion. The second half of 2026 likely brings continued self-sufficiency gains alongside possible case-by-case licensing under the Board of Trade.



In electric vehicles, BYD's export-led recovery extended into June, delivering 403,472 NEVs (up 5.5% year over year) with a record 175,349 overseas units, though H1 domestic sales fell nearly 16%. Leapmotor, Nio, Xpeng and Zeekr posted 2026-best months, while Geely's exports topped 100,000 units for the first time, reflecting an industry-wide pivot toward overseas markets. The second half of 2026 should see exports remain the primary growth lever as automakers lean further into overseas markets amid persistent domestic price competition.



In artificial intelligence, DeepSeek's reasoning models retained competitive cost-performance standing globally, while Chinese AI enterprises surpassed 6,000. Shenzhen deployed DeepSeek-powered "digital employees" for municipal functions, and bilateral AI-safety guardrail discussions launched at the May summit continued informally through July. The second half of 2026 may bring formalized bilateral AI-safety guardrails alongside continued open-source model releases.



In humanoid robots, Unitree cleared Shanghai's STAR Market listing review on June 1, targeting a roughly $7 billion valuation and 20,000-unit shipments in 2026; Nvidia selected Unitree's H2 for a research robotics platform. Beijing mandated 10,000 working humanoid deployments by year-end, with Unitree and AgiBot commanding nearly 80% domestic share amid 94% projected output growth. The second half of 2026 should see accelerated shipments toward Beijing's 10,000-unit deployment mandate and potential Unitree IPO completion.



In aerospace, COMAC's C919 program advanced unevenly—35 units delivered since 2022, with airlines projecting 33 for 2026, though a first-quarter slowdown reflected engine-supply and certification friction with EASA. The May summit's Boeing commitment and U.S. engine-supply guarantee offered a stabilizing counterweight, aiding indigenous CJ-1000A engine testing. The second half of 2026 likely brings incremental delivery recovery, continued CJ-1000A testing and progress on EASA certification talks.



In defense, China's budget reached approximately $277 billion, funding hypersonic and drone programs. The second half of 2026 should sustain steady capability investment absent major bilateral security breakthroughs.



In medical devices, the domestic market approached $172.9 billion with rising domestic substitution. The second half of 2026 may bring further import-replacement policy support and expanded manufacturer approvals.



In high-tech maritime and rail equipment, the CR450 high-speed train advanced toward 2026 commercial operations at 400 km/h. The second half of 2026 should mark commercial rollout milestones and continued shipbuilding capacity expansion.



In new synthetic materials, aerospace composites and battery-grade materials retained state-backed investment; the second half of 2026 likely sees further localization of high-performance material supply chains. In advanced electrical equipment, energy storage installations surpassed 100 gigawatts; the second half of 2026 should extend grid-technology leadership as installations continue scaling globally.



Taken together, these May-to-July developments across trade, semiconductors, EVs, AI, robotics, aerospace and advanced manufacturing point to a China tech landscape in the United States entering the second half of 2026 with improving stability, selective friction and meaningful room for continued recalibration.



Chinese technology companies present compelling opportunities for investors navigating geopolitical volatility through late 2026's trade framework. Our China Tech Screen is an invaluable source for identifying stocks with massive growth prospects in the space.



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4 Chinese Tech Stocks in Focus Right Now

GDS Holdings is positioned to capitalize on China's booming AI infrastructure buildout. In first-quarter 2026, the company secured a record ~200MW of net new bookings — the highest ever for a single quarter — signaling robust hyperscale cloud demand. Total committed area grew 11.7% year over year to 725,485 sqm, while pre-commitment rate for space under construction climbed to 84.4% from 66.1% at the end of 2025. Management maintained full-year 2026 guidance of RMB 12,400-12,900 million in revenues and RMB 5,750-6,000 million in adjusted EBITDA. Planned capex of ~RMB 9,000M signals confidence in pipeline execution. Cash was RMB 14.8 billion. The June 2026 AGM passed all resolutions, reinforcing continuity. With 2026 move-ins projected above 70,000 sqm and 2027 substantially larger, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company appears poised for meaningful near-term growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetEase is positioning itself for near-term growth through several company-level catalysts. Its June 30, 2026, dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange expands the investor base and deepens capital access. On the games front, Where Winds Meet launched on Xbox and Game Pass in June 2026 with the massive "Hidden Mountain" expansion unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase, broadening global reach. Once Human is confirmed for an Aug. 25, 2026, release on PS5 and Xbox with full crossplay support, opening a new console revenue stream. Management has embedded AI across art, design, programming, animation and QA, driving production efficiency gains. A declared dividend of 72 cents per share and a newly shareholder-approved incentive plan together signal strong capital allocation discipline for this Zacks Rank #1 company.



Kingsoft Cloud presents a compelling fundamental case anchored in AI monetization and ecosystem expansion. AI gross billing surged 90% year over year in first-quarter 2026, crossing 50% of public cloud revenues for the first time — a structural inflection confirming AI as the primary growth driver. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company guided for sustained infrastructure investment through 2026, with first-quarter capex and leased assets totaling RMB3 billion. At its June 30, 2026, AGM, shareholders approved revised Xiaomi cloud service caps — RMB4 billion for 2026, rising to RMB6 billion for 2027 — cementing high-visibility revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 11.4 percentage points year over year to 27.6%, while operating expenses declined 7.4%, confirming leverage improvement. A 2026 Share Incentive Plan supports talent retention as AI infrastructure scales.



Taiwan Semiconductor presents a compelling near-term investment case built on robust operational momentum and disciplined capital deployment. May 2026 monthly revenues reached approximately NT$416.98 billion, rising 30.1% year over year, with cumulative January-May 2026 revenues climbing 30% to NT$1,961.80 billion. Management guided second-quarter 2026 revenues of $39-$40.2 billion, with gross margins of 65.5-67.5% and operating margins of 56.5-58.5%. The board has approved approximately $44.96 billion in capital appropriations targeting advanced-node and packaging capacity expansion. A newly announced strategic partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions for next-generation image sensors further diversifies revenues. With advanced technologies accounting for 74% of wafer revenues and the A13 process recently debuted, this Zacks Rank #2 company's technology roadmap remains well ahead. Second-quarter 2026 results are due on July 16.

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