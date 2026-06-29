Top Big Data Stocks Powering the Future of Data-Driven AI

An updated edition of the May 07, 2026, article.

Today, almost every online activity creates data. Online shopping, social media posts, video streaming, smartphone use and information from smart devices all add to a huge collection of data. This enormous volume of information is known as Big Data.

Traditional computer systems often struggle to handle such large volumes of data. However, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have made it much easier to store, process and analyze it. These technologies can identify patterns, predict future trends and turn raw data into useful insights, helping businesses and organizations make better decisions.

As analytics tools become more advanced, financial decision-making is getting faster and more precise. Traders can now act quickly on real-time patterns and market trends, while banks and financial institutions use Big Data and AI to better understand customers and create more personalized marketing strategies. These technologies are also strengthening security by helping banks identify fraudulent activity as it happens. In the insurance sector, companies are using data from official records as well as social media to spot suspicious or false claims more effectively.

The finance world has thus become significantly more secure and efficient, thanks to the widespread utilization of Big Data. This is paving the way for the industry to witness massive growth in the years to come, driven by its growing acceptance across industries comprising healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Big Data market is expected to reach $516.29 billion by 2031.

This surge in demand has given tech companies a significant advantage as they develop the tools and infrastructure needed to harness Big Data’s potential.

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3 Big Data Stocks to Buy Right Away

Intel Corporation INTC stands to benefit from the rapid expansion of Big Data as AI applications require greater computing power across data centers, edge devices and intelligent systems. According to management, CPUs are becoming increasingly important for inference, agentic AI and physical AI because they coordinate and manage complex AI workloads. This trend is driving strong demand for Intel's Xeon server processors and reinforces the long-term relevance of its x86 CPU franchise.

The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is also broadening its role in the AI ecosystem beyond processors. AI-driven businesses already account for a significant share of Intel's revenue, while AI PCs make up more than 60% of its client CPU mix. Combined with its foundry services, advanced packaging technologies and custom ASIC capabilities, Intel is building multiple avenues to capitalize on the growing need for Big Data infrastructure and AI computing.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR business is shifting from selling software to providing AI infrastructure that helps organizations turn big data into reliable action. Its AIP platform connects models to enterprise data through Ontology, aiming to control errors, track decisions and make AI usable in real operations. This matters because customers are using it for underwriting, claims, production, supply chains and defense workflows, not just experiments.

Palantir, with a Zacks Rank of 2, is emerging as a major AI player as companies move beyond trials and start using AI in core business operations. Strong gains in U.S. commercial revenue and rising contract values suggest customers are relying more heavily on its platforms for large-scale AI adoption. Management also believes falling AI processing costs will accelerate usage, strengthening demand for platforms such as AIP and Apollo that help enterprises manage and scale AI securely. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dell Technologies DELL has significantly evolved from just making PCs and traditional servers. One of its main focuses is on building powerful infrastructure capable of handling large amounts of data. The company has already introduced advanced AI servers and a data platform that can support everything from chatbots to smart machines. To have an idea of how in demand Dell Technologies’ AI systems have become, the company booked $24.4 billion in AI orders in the first quarter alone.

To aid businesses in the prompt and secure management of data, DELL’s new AI Factory includes smart computers, cutting-edge storage and tools. To support this shift, Dell has joined forces with big tech companies, thereby making it easier and faster for other businesses to use Big Data and AI. Even internally, the company, with a Zacks Rank of 2, is leveraging AI tools powered by its data to provide improved customer service.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

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This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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