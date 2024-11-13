Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Bank of America & SAP

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and SAP SE (SAP). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past two years (+19.7% vs. +12.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements, expansion of service offerings, government business have aided the company.

However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins.

Bank of America’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past year (+56.9% vs. +64.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that high funding costs, the challenging macroeconomic environment weighing on the investment banking business, and operating costs remaining high due to continued investments in franchise have ailed.

Yet, the company’s plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities should support the top line.

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the last six months (+23.6% vs. +9.0%). Per the Zacks analyst, amid a volatile macro environment, the company is making significant strides in Business AI initiatives, with innovations like SAP Knowledge Graph. Synergies from WalkMe’s acquisition and ongoing restructuring efforts also bode well. Cloud ERP Suite sales have also driven revenue.

However, softness in the Software license and support business segment remains a headwind.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), Sanofi (SNY) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY).



Today's Must Read

Solid Top Line & Strong Cash Flows Drive UnitedHealth (UNH)



Branch Openings, Lower Rates Aid BofA (BAC), Fee Income Ails



Solid Demand in Cloud & AI Innovations Drive SAP's Prospects



Featured Reports

Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver

The Zacks analyst expects Dupixent to remain Sanofi's key top-line driver as it enjoys strong demand trends. Sanofi has also accelerated its pipeline this year and has been active on the M&A front

Investments & Customer Additions Aid Southwest Gas (SWX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwest Gas' strategic investment plans will support system improvements and pipe replacement programs. Consistent customer additions will further boost its results.

Sunoco's (SUN) Robust Motor Fuel Distribution Network Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Sunoco's long-term contracts with over 10,000 convenience stores across the U.S. should ensure stable earnings. However, its significant reliance on debt raises concerns.

Solid Non-Gaming Business Aid Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Wynn Resorts is likely to gain from solid non-gaming business and strategic capital investments. Also, focus on development projects like the event center bodes well.

Strength in Games & Network, Music Segments Benefits SONY

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony is gaining from strong performance of its Games & Network and Music segments. Weak macro conditions, lower hardware sales and rising costs are concerns.

Robust EP Gains Aid Boston Scientific (BSX), Cost Woes Worry

Per the Zacks analyst, the stellar performance of Boston Scientific's Electrophysiology (EP) business is led by FARAPULSE PFA system. Yet, rising expenses from macroeconomic headwinds raise concerns.

Solid Top Line Aids American Financial (AFG), Cat Loss Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, American Financial growing revenues driven by higher net investment income, net earned premiums have led to significant growth. However, exposure to cat loss is a concern.

New Upgrades

Strong SMB clientele Aids BILL Holdings (BILL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, BILL is benefiting from an expanding small and medium business (SMB) clientele, as well as a diversified business model.

End-Market Strength & Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amphenol is benefiting from commercial air, military, industrial and automotive end-market demand. Diversified business model also lowers volatility of individual geographies.

Acquisitions & Restructuring Initiatives Aid UBS Group (UBS)

Per the Zacks analyst, UBS Group's emphasis on business restructuring to strengthen its financials is promising, while opportunistic acquisitions are expected to drive long-term growth.

New Downgrades

Decreased Demand Paper Related Products Hurts Xerox (XRX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Xerox is grappling with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Rising competition is concerning.

Weak Demand, Low Steel Margins Ail Commercial Metals (CMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish demand in Europe is putting pressure on Commercial Metals' results. Lower steel product margins also remain worrisome.

Soft Demand to Hurt Capri Holdings (CPRI) Top Line

Per the Zacks analysts, softness in demand for luxury fashion items is likely to hurt Capri Holdings top line. The company is seeing sluggishness across its brands.

