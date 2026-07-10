Top Analyst Reports for SpaceX, Meta Platforms & Boeing

Friday, July 10, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and The Boeing Co. (BA), as well as a micro-cap stock, Value Line, Inc. (VALU). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Flat to Close Out Trading Week

Today's Featured Research Reports

SpaceX’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry since going public on June 12, 2026 (+12.7% vs. +123.5%). Per the Zacks analyst, investors remained cautious about its premium valuation, regulatory uncertainties and the execution challenges tied to large-scale space and satellite initiatives. Competitive pressures have also weighed on sentiment.

Yet, SpaceX remains well positioned with leadership in satellite connectivity, reusable launch technology and innovation. Expanding broadband opportunities and its strong strategic footprint support favorable long-term growth prospects.

(You can read the full research report on SpaceX here >>>)

Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Internet - Software industry over the past two years (+23.1% vs. +14.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is embedding AI across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, boosting engagement and advertising efficiency. Continued investment in frontier models, infrastructure and smart glasses supports growth across ads, messaging, commerce and creator tools.

However, AI infrastructure investments are increasing costs, while Reality Labs continues to weigh on profitability. Monetization from Meta AI and agents remains uncertain, and regulatory and litigation scrutiny continues to pose risks.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Boeing’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past two years (+21.3% vs. +18.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from its leading position in commercial aerospace, with growing air travel supporting its services business. Demand for defense and space programs also provides a favorable backdrop, while its shares have outperformed the industry in recent months.

Yet, execution challenges, certification delays, labor shortages and a heavy debt burden remain concerns. Trade tensions between the United States and China could disrupt aircraft deliveries and weigh on operational performance, supporting a neutral view on the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)

Value Line’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+5.3% vs. -18.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a stable, asset-light earnings stream, supported by recurring cash flows, a strong balance sheet and disciplined cost control. Its investment portfolio also provides potential upside, while financial flexibility supports shareholder returns.

However, the core publishing business continues to face structural revenue pressure amid weak digital monetization. Dependence on asset management increases sensitivity to market conditions, and the stock’s elevated valuation may limit upside.

(You can read the full research report on Value Line here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

SpaceX (SPCX) Rides on AI Computing Scale, Starlink Advantage



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Increasing Commercial Orders Aid Boeing (BA) Amid Labor Shortage



Featured Reports

Jazz's (JAZZ) Marketed Drugs Fuel Sales & Diversification

While Jazz's neurology portfolio has exhibited strong demand, the Zacks Analyst is impressed with the company's oncology drugs whose sales diversify the existing marketed portfolio.

Strong Contracted Power Projects Aids Williams Companies (WMB)

The Zacks analyst believes that Williams Companies' fully contracted power projects create predictable cash flows but is worried over its high debt burden.

Defense Orders Drive Lockheed Martin (LMT) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Lockheed Martin is likely to benefit from increasing defense orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Venmo Growth, AI Adoption Aids PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Venmo growth, technology modernization and broader AI adoption aid long-term value for PayPal. However, it remains vulnerable to shifts in pricing due to intense competition.

Cigna (CI) Aided by Strategic Acquisitions Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, bolt-on acquisition opportunities will keep enhancing Cigna's capabilities, leading to top-line growth. However, high operating costs continue to weigh on margins.

Robust Surgical Sales Aids Alcon (ALC), Competitive Pressure Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the Surgical sales growth of 6% at constant currency supported by the recent Unity launch in the first quarter. Yet, competition remains intense across the company.

Robust AI Demand & Project Diversification Benefit Innodata (INOD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Innodata's prospects are gaining on the back of growing AI budgets amid favorable market demand. Besides, diversified projects and a stable cash position add to the tailwinds.

New Upgrades

Strength in Vista & National Pen Units Aid Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cimpress will benefit from strength in the Vista unit, led by solid demand for promotional products. Reduction in advertising spends is driving the National Pen unit.

Schwab (SCHW) to Gain from Acquisitions, AI Push, Product Rollouts

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic acquisitions, a rise in investing solution fees, product launches, a solid balance sheet and leveraging AI to expand relationship-based business will support Schwab.

Revenue Growth & Strong Liquidity Position Aids Evercore (EVR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Evercore's rising M&A deal activity and expanding advisory client base support revenue growth. A solid liquidity position is an added advantage.

New Downgrades

Weak Global Vehicle Production to Hurt Aptiv (APTV)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak global vehicle production due to geopolitical tensions and worldwide semiconductor shortage is expected to impact Aptiv's business. Rising costs further dampen margins.

Universal Display (OLED) Plagued by Weak Demand, Client Concentration

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in the consumer electronics market will likely impact Universal Display's top line. Customer concentration risk remains a concern.

lululemon (LULU) Faces Demand Volatility, High Costs and Margin Woes

Per Zacks analyst, lululemon's near-term outlook is being challenged by uneven consumer demand and high operating costs. LULU's gross margin was soft in first quarter on tariffs and higher markdowns.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.