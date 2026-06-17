Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Oracle & Home Depot

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (CLST) and Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Fed Chair Warsh in the Spotlight: Will He Advocate Rate Cuts?

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past two years (+52.9% vs. +64.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company faces risks from supply-chain execution across increasingly complex systems, rising operating investments, and elevated inventory and long-term commitments that could lead to provisions if demand weakens. Uncertainty around China data-center shipments and intensifying competition also remain key challenges.

Yet the company continues to benefit from strong demand for AI infrastructure, with expanding adoption across cloud providers, enterprises, and sovereign customers. Blackwell system ramp-up, growing networking demand, edge-computing momentum, and a strengthening automotive pipeline support growth, margins, cash generation, and shareholder returns.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+4.6% vs. -17.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle benefits from strong cloud infrastructure growth, strategic partnerships, competitive pricing, AI-enhanced database capabilities, and solid cash generation. Its integrated solutions approach supports customer retention, cross-selling, and continued cloud expansion.

However, intense competition from hyperscalers may pressure margins. The shift from license sales to subscriptions can create near-term volatility, while data-center expansion plans carry execution risks.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail – Home Furnishings industry over the past year (-2.9% vs. -9.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from its integrated retail strategy, digital investments, and strong pro-business momentum. Seamless store and online connectivity, along with SRS and Mingledorff’s, expands service capabilities and creates additional cross-selling opportunities.

Yet, margins face pressure from unfavorable sales mix and higher costs. Demand for larger discretionary projects remains soft, repair activity is weather-sensitive, and housing affordability challenges and low home turnover continue to weigh on growth.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Catalyst’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (+27.9% vs. +16.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a community-focused banking model, a stable local deposit base, and opportunities to deepen customer relationships. Conservative lending practices and potential growth in its regional markets support long-term franchise value.

However, the bank faces risks from interest-rate volatility, economic weakness in its local markets, and competitive pressure from larger financial institutions. Its smaller scale can limit growth opportunities and operating efficiency compared with larger banking peers.

(You can read the full research report on Catalyst here >>>)

Hour Loop’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past two years (+88.4% vs. +25.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from improving earnings quality, stronger margins, rising profitability, better cash-flow generation, and a scalable software-driven model. Expansion across additional marketplaces and international channels supports growth opportunities and gradually reduces platform concentration risk.

Yet, risks remain elevated due to heavy dependence on Amazon, leaving the business exposed to platform policy changes and pricing pressure. Rising tariffs, logistics expenses, and inventory requirements could also weigh on profitability and operational flexibility.

(You can read the full research report on Hour Loop here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Home Depot's (HD) Focus on Pro Customers Fuels Growth Prospects



Featured Reports

Strong Nuclear Fleet, Investments Aid Constellation Energy (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst Constellation Energy's (CEG) efficient and reliable nuclear fleet having a high capacity factor and strategic investment plans will continue to boost its performance.

Equinor (EQNR) Banks On NCS Strength to Drive Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Equinor expects production from the NCS to reach 1.3 million boe/d by 2035, driven by recent discoveries, low-cost resources, and a robust portfolio of future projects.

IHS Markit Buyout Aids S&P Global (SPGI) Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, the IHS Markit buyout significantly aids S&P Global's S&P Dow Jones, Market Intelligence, and Commodity Insights divisions. However, escalating expenses is worrisome.

Sun Life (SLF) Gains on Solid Asia Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sun Life is set to grow on solid Asia business that is expected to provide higher returns and an expanding global asset management business. However, escalating expenses ail.

Bond Issuances, Expansion Efforts Aid Moody's (MCO), Higher Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, robust bond issuance volume, a dominant position in the credit rating industry and strategic expansions aid Moody's, while higher expenses and stiff competition are concerns.

Specialty & GLP-1 Demand Driving Cencora's (COR) Robust Sales Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Cencora's specialty expansion and GLP-1 demand fuel strong revenue growth. However, global headwinds remain a concern.

Transformation Initiatives Aid ADP, Escalating Expenses Hurt

The Zacks analyst is positive about ADP's transformation initiatives that are helping the company to innovate, improve operations and expand margins. Rising expenses remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Amarin's Restructuring Initiatives & Global Expansion Aid Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Amarin is benefiting from restructuring and cost-cutting efforts while advancing the global expansion of Vazkepa through strategic partnerships.

Tapestry (TPR) Coach Brand Demand and Gen Z Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Tapestry's strong demand across regions and rising Gen Z engagement helped Coach add a record 2.4 million customers in Q3, reinforcing its path toward a $10-billion brand.

Strength in Vista & National Pen Units Drive Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Cimpress' Vista and National Pen units, aided by robust demand for apparel, signage, packaging, labels and promotional products will continue to lend momentum to it.

New Downgrades

Weak Housing Market & High Costs Ail Lennar's (LEN) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Lennar's business is being hurt by ongoing housing market softness and affordability challenges. Also, elevated mortgage rates and pricing pressures remain concerns.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) is Hurting From Weak Housing Market & High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Leggett & Platt's prospects are hurting due to housing market softness, resulting in lower volume and weaker margins. Also, elevated costs are added headwinds.

Universal Display (OLED) Plagued by Soft Demand, Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, declining material sales, macroeconomic challenges, higher component costs, and supply constraints will likely impact Universal Display's growth prospects.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.