Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Oracle & Analog Device

Wednesday, July 15, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), as well as a micro-cap stock Regis Corp. (RGS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Slides in June on Lower Oil Prices, Q2 Results Continue



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +23.8% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +31.7%. The company continues to benefit from demand for accelerated computing as customers build artificial intelligence (AI) factories and broaden deployments beyond hyperscalers into AI clouds, enterprises and sovereign buyers.



The ramp-up of Blackwell systems and higher networking content are supporting data center growth, gross margins and high cash generation, enabling a higher dividend and larger repurchase capacity. Edge computing is also growing on workstation demand and the longer-run automotive pipeline.



Nevertheless, results remain exposed to supply execution across complex systems, rising operating investment needs, and elevated inventory and multi-year commitments that can create provision risk if demand shifts. Uncertainty around China data center shipments and intensifying competition keep the risk-reward balanced.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Oracle’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-46.4% vs. -29.2%). The company’s competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance indicates total revenue growth of 27-29%, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion and funding requirements warrant monitoring.



Nevertheless, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while record fiscal 2026 operating cash flow of $32 billion enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Analog Device have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the past year (+65.5% vs. +61.3%). The company is benefiting from a broad-based recovery, with Industrial and AI-related data center demand driving higher utilization and favorable mix. Management cited record bookings across its core B2B markets and guided for continued growth next quarter, supporting a constructive multi-quarter view.



Long-cycle exposure in automation, test, aerospace and defense, energy storage and vehicle electrification provides durability as channel inventories remain within targeted ranges. The planned Empower Semiconductor acquisition adds differentiated power technology for AI accelerators and vertical power delivery.



Cash generation supports sustained dividends and buybacks, but investors must weigh tariff and export uncertainty, intense analog competition, and balance sheet leverage. Execution remains key over time.



(You can read the full research report on Analog Device here >>>)



Regis’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+23.7% vs. -11.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $70.47 million is showing improving fundamentals, supported by six consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow, higher liquidity, expanding margins and stronger contributions from company-owned salons following the Alline acquisition.



Cost discipline, Supercuts' transformation, AI-enabled initiatives and moderated franchise attrition support a gradual earnings recovery. RGS is pursuing refinancing after its June 2026 credit-agreement anniversary, which could lower interest expense.



However, leverage remains elevated, interest costs continue to weigh on earnings, and sustainable growth depends on improving traffic, stabilizing franchise royalties and executing the SmartStyle turnaround. The valuation reflects cautious market expectations, offering meaningful re-rating potential if operational momentum continues and balance-sheet risks are reduced.



(You can read the full research report on Regis here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) and Venture Global, Inc. (VG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Analog Devices (ADI) Rides on AI Data Center Demand



Featured Reports

Grainger (GWW) Gains from Solid Volume Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Grainger is poised well to gain from the volume growth in its end markets. However, elevated costs will remain headwinds.

L3Harris (LHX) Gains From Acquisitions Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, L3Harris Technologies is likely to benefit from increasing strategic acquisitions. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Lincoln (LNC) Gains From Earnings Recovery, Claims Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Lincoln is benefiting from earnings momentum, disciplined pricing and a capital-efficient business mix. However, higher benefit costs and claims volatility remain concerns.

Avantor (AVTR) Gains on Revival Progress Amid Mixed End Markets

Per the Zacks Analyst, Avantor is benefiting from its Revival program and operational improvements, though weak end markets, competitive pressures and share challenges keep the outlook balanced.

Expansion Efforts, Robust Capital Markets Aid Moelis & Company (MC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Moelis & Company's geographic expansion along with higher average advisory fees and robust capital markets activity will drive revenue growth and support its earnings momentum.

Rising Bill Rates Aid Robert Half (RHI), Competition High

Per the Zacks analyst, rising contract talent solutions bill rates show Robert Half's pivot towards high-demand non-discretionary roles. Rising competition is an overhang.

Funding Durability, AI Usage Aids Upstart (UPST), Margin Pressure Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Upstart gains from stronger marketplace funding, AI-led underwriting and new products. However, margin pressure, lower take rates and macro issues remain concerns.

New Upgrades

Global LNG Demand & Rising Contract Backlog Aid Venture Global (VG)

Per the Zacks analyst, the increase in global LNG demand benefits Venture Global's export projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Its growing contract backlog provides visibility into future earnings.

BlackBerry (BB) Buoyed by QNX & Secure Comms Strength, Healthy Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, continued design wins across the QNX and Secure Communications divisions cushion BlackBerry's top-line. Strong revenue and cost control drive higher profit margins.

Mama's Creations' (MAMA) Retail Expansion Fuels Strong Sales Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Mama's Creations' retail expansion, new product launches and SKU additions are driving growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, sales rose 49.7% year over year.

New Downgrades

Novo Nordisk Experiences Global Slowdown Amid Intense Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, NVO's growth prospects are hurting as Wegovy and Ozempic face slowing sales primarily due to rising competition in the global obesity market.

Biosimilar Competition, Pipeline Setbacks Hurt Roche (RHHBY)

Per the Zacks analyst, biosimilar competition for Roche's key legacy drugs is adversely impacting the top-line growth. Pipeline and regulatory setbacks are another cause of concern.

Soft Comps & Macro Woes Ail Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave & Buster's is grappling with declining comps, lower-income consumer weakness and sales deleverage. Also, an uncertain macro environment is a concern.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regis Corporation (RGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.