Top Analyst Reports for Micron Technology, Coca-Cola & Arista Networks

Tuesday, June 23, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), as well as a micro-cap stock Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> AI Selling Overseas Reaches Pre-Market Futures



Today's Featured Research Reports



Micron Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+322.9% vs. +145.2%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+14.9% vs. +11.2%). The company is benefiting from the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity efforts. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing consumer engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 4.8% and comparable EPS to grow 8.8% for 2026. Robust cash generation supports reinvestments and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, the company faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+33.5% vs. -17.5%). The company is benefiting from rising AI and cloud networking investments as enterprises and hyperscalers expand high-speed Ethernet infrastructure. The company continues to gain traction in 800-gig deployments and is extending its AI networking roadmap with new 1.6-terabit platforms designed for rack-scale AI fabrics.



The Arista 2.0 strategy remains aligned with customer demand as networking becomes a core component of AI data center architectures. Expanding software automation, campus networking, routing and AI fabric capabilities support customer diversification and platform adoption.



However, competition from networking vendors and alternative AI interconnect technologies remains intense. Customer concentration among cloud customers could create uneven demand patterns, while a premium valuation remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)



Shares of Where Food Comes From have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+1.2% vs. -9.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $56.14 million has diversified its certification platform, which supports recurring audit revenue and reduces reliance on beef markets. Growth is driven by expanding non-beef certifications, the exclusive Upcycled Certified program, and newer offerings such as RaiseWell and CARE Certified, which broaden exposure to animal-care, traceability, and supply-chain transparency markets.



The company also has long-term upside from animal disease traceability solutions. Risks remain tied to prolonged cattle-cycle weakness, which continues to pressure verification volumes and related product demand.



Margin expansion may be constrained by fixed-cost absorption and higher input costs, while professional services revenue remains less predictable due to its project-based nature. Ongoing share repurchases and investment spending could also limit financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Where Food Comes From here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), GSK plc (GSK) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Coca-Cola (KO) Innovation & Marketing Fuel All-Weather Growth Strategy



Arista (ANET) Rides on Solid Traction in AI Infrastructure Vertical



Featured Reports

New Product Development, Broad Market Reach Aid Eaton's (ETN) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst Eaton's operations in 175 countries across the world and development of new products through ongoing R&D investments will continue to drive demand and boost profitability.

GSK (GSK) Specialty Medicines Unit Strong; Vaccines Slowing Down

GSK is witnessing increased sales growth of the Specialty Medicines unit. However, slightly slowing sales in the Vaccines unit concerns the Zacks analyst

Travelers' (TRV) Auto & Homeowners Aids, Cat Loss Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Travelers is set to grow on continued progress in the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility.

Nucor (NUE) Gains on Strong Demand, Expansion Actions

Per the Zacks Analyst, NUE is benefiting from strong demand in key markets. Growth through acquisitions and capacity expansion has also strengthened its position further.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Gains on Tim Hortons Strength Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Restaurant Brands benefits from Tim Hortons strength, international growth and digital initiatives. However, rising beef costs and softer consumer spending remain concerns.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Gains From Member Growth Amid Lending Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, SoFi Technologies benefits from deposit-led funding, broader product adoption, fee-based revenues and new offerings. However, unsecured lending sensitivity limits upside.

Knight-Swift (KNX) Benefits From Dividend Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by Knight-Swift. However, rise in operating expenses and high debt are likely to hurt the bottom line.

New Upgrades

Strategic Acquisitions & Strong Liquidity Supports Franklin (BEN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Franklin's acquisitions and partnerships continue to drive its assets under management (AUM) growth. Its strong liquidity position remains an added advantage.

BrightSpring (BTSG) Rides Home-Based Care Shift and Margin Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, BrightSpring is benefiting from growth in specialty pharmacy and provider services, with home-based care expansion and margin gains driving faster EBITDA growth.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) Benefits from Surging Data Center Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that surging data center demand established Liberty Energy's strong foothold in distributed power infrastructure increasing long-term cash flow visibility.

New Downgrades

Valero's (VLO) Extensive Refinery Network Aids Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Valero benefits from its refining scale, export reach, disciplined capital returns and low-carbon fuels. However, refinery idling, policy risks and modest yield pose risks.

NIKE (NKE) Struggles With an Extended Greater China Turnaround

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE's Greater China business is pressured by weak digital demand, lower wholesale sell-in and marketplace cleanup, with the reset likely to weigh on revenues in fiscal 2027.

Tariff Costs and Promotions Weigh on Whirlpool (WHR) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool faces margin pressure from tariff costs and prolonged promotions, though its U.S.-centric manufacturing base may aid pricing recovery and support margins in 2026.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.