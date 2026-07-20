Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Lam Research & Seagate

Monday, July 20, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), as well as two micro-cap stocks KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) and Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Q2 Earnings Step Up, Markets Look to Break Losing Streak



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+17.4% vs. +9.8%). The company beat Q2 estimates for earnings and sales. Despite Stelara LOE, its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli. The MedTech segment is also showing improved operational growth minus the recent weakness in Abiomed.



J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in the second half. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in the past year that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



The company has “line of sight” to double-digit top-line growth by the end of the decade. However, the Stelara patent cliff and lowered expectations for Abiomed in MedTech are key headwinds. The uncertainty around unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+37.5% vs. +23.9%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries. Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints.



Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward. Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Seagate’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+129.4% vs. +64.5%). The company is well poised to gain from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.



Cloud drives most data center revenue, with Mozaic shipments reaching 75% of top cloud customers, and full qualification expected in the ongoing quarter. It expects stronger FCF throughout 2026, driven by steady demand, efficiency gains and disciplined spending.



Management raised its long-term outlook, now expecting at least 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years, driven by strong cloud demand and continued hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure, with the March quarter marking the tenth straight period of cloud-led revenue growth. Fiscal 2026 capex is expected to stay within 4%-6% of sales. However, high debt and stiff rivalry hurt it.



(You can read the full research report on Seagate here >>>)



Shares of KVH Industries have gained +25.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Communication - Components industry’s gain of +70.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $177.82 million is evolving from a hardware-focused business into a recurring maritime connectivity platform, with growing LEO adoption improving the quality and visibility of revenue.



KVH Industries’ expanding subscriber base, integrated connectivity ecosystem and growing software and managed services portfolio provide a foundation for sustainable long-term growth and operating leverage. A strong balance sheet supports continued investment in this transition.



However, investors should monitor execution risks, including reliance on third-party satellite providers, margin pressure from reseller economics, the decline of legacy businesses and the commercialization of higher-value services. The valuation implies the market remains cautious about KVHI’s ability to convert its transformation into durable earnings growth, leaving room for multiple expansion if management executes successfully.



(You can read the full research report on KVH Industries here >>>)



Dawson Geophysical’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past six months (+111.3% vs. +10.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $139.12 million shows its investment case centered on a sharp improvement in operating performance following stronger activity levels and the successful deployment of its upgraded seismic equipment fleet.



The modernized fleet and expanded recording capacity strengthen the company's competitive position, enabling it to pursue larger, more complex seismic projects while supporting operational efficiency. Lower capital spending requirements and improved liquidity provide greater financial flexibility, while exposure to carbon capture, geothermal and mineral exploration broadens long-term growth opportunities beyond traditional oil and gas.



However, key risks include dependence on cyclical energy spending, significant customer concentration, debt tied to recent equipment investments, high fixed-cost operating leverage and concentrated shareholder control that may limit minority investor influence.



(You can read the full research report on Dawson Geophysical here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amphenol Corp. (APH), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Cintas Corp. (CTAS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

J&J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Drives Q2 Growth, MedTech Soft



AI Chip Manufacturing Tool Demand Aids Lam Research (LRCX) Prospects



Seagate (STX) Gains From Increasing Data Center & AI Demand



Featured Reports

Defense Contract Wins & Solid Backlog Aid Lockheed Martin (LMT)

According to the Zacks analyst, Lockheed Martin's strong contract wins, including major PAC-3 and F-35 awards, have expanded its backlog to $186.4B, providing solid multiyear revenue visibility.

Uniform Rental Unit to Aid Cintas (CTAS) amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Cintas' Uniform Rental and Facility Services unit is driven by the penetration of additional products and services into existing customers. High costs remain a concern.

Strong Renewal Rate Change, Retention Aid Travelers (TRV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Travelers is set to gain from continued strong renewal rate change and retention and increase in new business. Yet, exposure to cat loss inducing underwriting volatility ails.

Flexible Refineries & Tight Fuel Markets Aid HF Sinclair (DINO)

Per the Zacks analyst, DINO benefits from flexible refineries, tight fuel markets, yield projects and renewables optimization. However, regulatory costs and macro volatility may constrain margins.

Teleflex (TFX) Banks on Interventional Strength, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Teleflex's Interventional top-line performance being driven by intraosseous, right heart catheters and complex catheters. Macroeconomic issues may restrict growth.

Government Contracts Aid Maximus (MMS) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, long-term contracts with governments generate predictable recurring revenues for Maximus. Rising competition raises difficulty in balancing growth and profitability.

Solid Loan Growth, Restructuring Supports Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hilltop Holdings is poised for top-line growth given the rise in loan balances. Its restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are impressive.

New Upgrades

End-Market Strength & Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amphenol benefits from strong IT datacom end market and a diversified business model that lowers volatility of individual geographies.

Victoria's Secret (VSXY) Drives Growth Through Beauty Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Victoria's Secret's Beauty business gains from fine fragrance strength. Its product innovation and integrated marketing helped drive low double-digit retail sales growth in Q1.

Growing Repair Demand & Strong Business Model Aid Boise Cascade (BCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boise Cascade is gaining from improving repair and remodeling market, an optimistic spring and summer home-building season and a vertically integrated business model.

New Downgrades

Sluggish Biotech Demand & High Debt Hurts Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Alexandria witness an occupancy dip as public biotech demand remains subdued amid selective capital markets and regulatory uncertainty. Debt burden and high interest costs ail.

High Debt, Trade Policy Shifts Weigh on Itron (ITRI) Amid Macro Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Itron faces growing market uncertainty from recent federal funding actions. Elevated debt may pressure cash flow and debt servicing.

Live Nation (LYV) Faces Margin Pressure From Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated operating expenses, legal charges, rising venue investments and higher depreciation costs continue to pressure Live Nation's margins and earnings prospects.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.