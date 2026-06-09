Top Analyst Reports for Intel, CrowdStrike & Honeywell

Tuesday, June 9, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corp. (INTC), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON), as well as two micro-cap stocks Capstone Energy+, Inc. (CGEH) and Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Plenty of Data Ahead of CPI, SPCX



Today's Featured Research Reports



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+171.2% vs. +22%). The company continues to benefit from rising demand for Xeon processors, AI PCs and advanced manufacturing technologies, supported by growing adoption across AI infrastructure, edge computing and networking markets.



Intel is expanding its footprint through new product introductions, including Intel Arc G-Series handheld gaming processors and Ethernet E835 networking solutions, while strengthening its ecosystem through collaborations focused on AI infrastructure and edge deployments.



However, competition remains intense in AI accelerators, servers and commercial PCs, while manufacturing execution risks tied to process technology transitions persist. Geopolitical uncertainty, China-related exposure and a leveraged balance sheet may also limit financial flexibility and temper growth prospects. Forex volatility remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Shares of CrowdStrike have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. +23%). The company remains leveraged to sustained cybersecurity demand as customers consolidate tools on the Falcon platform and expand module adoption through subscriptions and Falcon Flex.



AI-led launches, including agent-based workflows, broader data and browser protection, and deeper partnerships across the cloud ecosystem, support cross-sell and renewals over time. Recent acquisitions in identity and browser runtime security extend the platform’s addressable use cases, while the company’s liquidity and cash generation provide the flexibility to keep investing.



At the same time, the thesis is balanced by a maturing growth profile, continued heavy sales and R&D spending, macro-driven deal delays and competitive pricing pressure. Ongoing incident-related and execution risks also warrant a measured stance for a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on CrowdStrike here >>>)



Honeywell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+13.3% vs. -4.2%). The company’s strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well. The Aerospace unit is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours.



Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the unit. The company also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company’s balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, weakness in the Process Automation and Technology segment, due to lower petrochemical catalyst shipments, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Shares of Capstone Energy+ have outperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past six months (+121.9% vs. -0.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $375.47 million is showing a clear profitability inflection as revenue growth and margin expansion drive the transition from losses to earnings. In the December 2025 quarter, revenues rose to $26.8 million from $20.1 million a year earlier, while gross margin expanded to ~39%, lifting the company to operating and net profitability.



Growth visibility is supported by a steady pipeline of microturbine installations scheduled for commissioning through 2026 across North and Latin America. At the same time, recurring revenues from services, parts, and rentals is expanding as the installed turbine base grows, improving revenue stability.



However, key risks include potential equity dilution, distributor concentration, inventory commitments, and the stock’s OTC listing, which may limit institutional participation. Capstone shares have surged over the past year and trade at 3.27X EV/sales, below the sub-industry average.



(You can read the full research report on Capstone Energy+ here >>>)



Lulu's Fashion Lounge’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+33.2% vs. -5.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $23.77 million has seen Q1 FY26 revenues declined 10%, but gross margin expanded 480 basis points to 45.1%, driven by a more favorable product mix, sourcing efficiencies, freight savings, and inventory optimization.



These improvements helped narrow net losses and significantly improve adjusted EBITDA, with management expecting positive adjusted EBITDA beginning in Q2 FY26. The company is also benefiting from rapid wholesale expansion through partnerships with Nordstrom, Dillard’s, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, and Victoria’s Secret, which broaden distribution and brand visibility.



However, key challenges include continued revenue declines, lower order volumes and active customers, ongoing net losses, execution risks related to assortment repositioning, and sensitivity to consumer spending trends and macroeconomic conditions. Valuation remains well below historical levels and peer averages.



(You can read the full research report on Lulu's Fashion Lounge here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Intel (INTC) Rides on Strength in Datacenter and AI Group



CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions



Aerospace Technologies Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt



Featured Reports

Cenovus' (CVE) Advancing Key Projects To Drive Production Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Cenovus targets production growth, driven by key organic growth projects including the West White Rose project within its asset portfolio.

Higher Transaction Fees, Acquisitions Aid Cboe Global (CBOE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cboe Global is set to grow on higher transaction fees driven by trading volume growth given solid proprietary products. Also, buyouts have diversified its product portfolio.

DICK'S Sporting's (DKS) Strong Brand Aids Market Share Gains

Per the Zacks analyst, DICK'S strong brand, differentiated offerings and loyal customers are driving market share gains. Robust comps, higher spending and growing engagement support sales growth.

Transient Demand, Steady Group Business to Aid Host Hotels (HST)

Per the Zacks analyst, Host Hotels' solid transient-leisure demand and steady group business support growth. However, rising wage costs may compress margins, while competition may limit rate growth.

Amneal (AMRX) Benefits From Rising Generics Demand Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Amneal's diversified portfolio, expanding pipeline and rising generics demand aid long-term growth. Competition in the generics market amid continued pricing pressure is a woe.

Regulatory Progress Aid Archer Aviation (ACHR) Amid Manufacturing Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, Archer Aviation benefits from UAE regulatory progress and customer demand. However, manufacturing and supply-chain challenges may delay scaling.

GigaCloud Rides on Scaled Marketplace Amid Multi-Quarter Integration

Per the Zacks Analyst, a scaled marketplace, improving margin mix, European infrastructure and disciplined integrations aid GCT. Uneven U.S. demand and multi-quarter integration issues act as concerns

New Upgrades

Strong Backlog & Improving Demand in End Markets Aid Caterpillar (CAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Caterpillar is expected to benefit from its strong backlog, improving demand across end markets and focus on expanding its higher-margin aftermarket parts and services business.

ADESA U.S. Acquisition & Expected EBITDA Growth to Aid Carvana (CVNA)

Per the Zacks analyst, the ADESA U.S. acquisition continues to deepen Carvana's reconditioning network to support volume growth. The expected increase in adjusted EBITDA also bodes well.

Growing Digital Investments & Business Plans Aid Dycom's (DY) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom is gaining from increasing market opportunities for digital infrastructure, alongside geographic expansion efforts and accretive buyouts.

New Downgrades

Construction Risk and Losses Cloud Near-Term Outlook for APLD

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Digital faces volatile GAAP losses, heavy construction spend and concentration risk as its HPC campus buildout scales.

Emerging Biotech Softness, Fierce Rivalry Ails Bio-Techne (BIO)

The Zacks analyst is concerned with Bio-techne facing continued softness in emerging biotech spending, offsetting the strength from its large pharma customers. Competitive pressures may dent growth.

Hims & Hers (HIMS) Broadens Telehealth Platform Amid Execution Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Hims & Hers is expanding its telehealth platform and raised its 2026 outlook. However, margin volatility, weight-loss execution risk and regulatory uncertainty remain key woes.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.