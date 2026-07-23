Top Analyst Reports for GE Aerospace, AT&T & Chubb

Thursday, July 23, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace (GE), AT&T Inc. (T) and Chubb Ltd. (CB), as well as a micro-cap stock Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Oil Prices Dampen Mostly Strong Q2 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+30.7% vs. -3.1%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 30.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2026.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of AT&T have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (-14.1% vs. +63.5%). The company is facing competition in the U.S. wireless market remains intense and promotional activity can constrain pricing and margins. Legacy service declines and elevated capital needs continue to weigh on deleveraging efforts.



Nevertheless, AT&T reported relatively modest second-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The company continues to invest in fiber and 5G to expand advanced Internet reach. Its business transformation effort aimed at lowering long-run network costs and reducing reliance on single vendors is positive.



The acquisition of Lumen’s mass-market fiber assets expanded its footprint and created additional opportunities to bundle wireless and broadband services. AT&T expects edge computing to remain a key differentiator.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Chubb’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+29.2% vs. +3.7%). The company’s broad product mix, global reach and disciplined underwriting support durable earnings growth across commercial, consumer, life and investment businesses. Middle-market, personal lines and overseas operations continue to expand, while record investment income and rising invested assets add another source of profit.



Capital generation remains healthy, supporting buybacks, dividends and book-value growth. However, softening property and casualty pricing is spreading, while casualty loss costs remain elevated. Catastrophe exposure, reserve volatility, expense growth and regulatory complexity also limit upside.



The shares, therefore, warrant a Neutral stance as Chubb’s diversification, technology investments and execution balance a less favorable pricing cycle and persistent underwriting risks across key markets.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



Shares of Gencor Industries have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. -21.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $223.09 million has its investment case supported by a debt-free balance sheet, strong liquidity and consistent cash generation, providing flexibility to fund operations, capital investments and product development without external financing.



Improving manufacturing execution has supported gross-margin expansion despite weaker revenues, while a diversified revenue mix helps moderate earnings volatility. A record backlog improves revenue visibility.



However, demand for large equipment orders remains tied to federal infrastructure spending, creating uncertainty beyond current funding programs. Lower shipment volumes, inventory aging and securities mark-to-market fluctuations could pressure earnings. The valuation suggests investors remain cautious about near-term demand and earnings visibility, offering upside if backlog conversion and infrastructure spending support demand.



(You can read the full research report on Gencor Industries here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), Teradyne, Inc. (TER) and Ciena Corp. (CIEN).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



AT&T (T) Rides on Healthy Wireless & Fiber Traction, Broadband Growth



Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)



Featured Reports

AI-Powered Semiconductor Test Demand Aids Teradyne's (TER) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradyne benefits from strong semiconductor test demand as customers accelerates production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

Investments Aid Edison International (EIX) Amid Wildfire Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Edison International invests steadily to enhance infrastructure reliability. Yet wildfire risks in its service area lead to frequent damages and outages.

Halliburton (HAL) to Benefit from High-Value Projects

The Zacks analyst believes that several high-value projects secured by Halliburton will establish multiyear earnings opportunities, but weakness across multiple service lines remains a concern.

Improving Production Base to Aid Hecla Mining (HL) Amid High Costs

The Zacks analyst believes Hecla Mining is poised for growth backed by improving production base and expanding growth projects. However higher spending and elevated costs at Lucky Friday remain risks.

Henry Schein (HSIC) Leans on Global Technology Arm, Debt Woes Persist

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Henry Schein's Global Technology Group benefiting from strong U.S. contribution of the Dentrix Ascend business. Yet, debt exceeding cash reserves remains a risk.

Cohu (COHU) Rides on AI Chip Testing Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing demand for AI chip testing, proprietary thermal management solutions and HBM inspection is creating new growth opportunities for Cohu.

Iovance's (IOVA) Marketed Drugs Drive Top Line Growth

The Zacks Analyst believes that demand for Iovance's lead product Amtagvi is strong. Potential approvals for the drug's expanded use in other indications can drive the company's long-term growth.

New Upgrades

Scale, One BNY, Global Footprint to Aid Bank of New York Mellon (BNY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Bank of New York Mellon's scale, One BNY execution, NII resilience and capital flexibility aid durable growth, with innovation driving efficiency and client relevance globally.

Ciena (CIEN) Rides on Momentum in Cloud and AI Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, the rise of cloud and AI technologies has increased bandwidth requirements across global networks, thereby boosting demand for Ciena's solutions.

Zillow Group's (Z) Integrated Platform, AI Tools Drive User Engagement

Per the Zacks analyst, Zillow is set to gain from its integrated platform that connects shopping, touring, financing and closing. AI tools lift engagement and monetization across cycles for users.

New Downgrades

Rising Tech Investment & Competition Hurt Insperity (NSP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Insperity's operating income is affected due to increasing investment in technology. Rising competition in PEO industry is concerning.

Tapestry (TPR) Faces Ongoing Headwinds From Weak Kate Spade Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Tapestry's soft Kate Spade sales are a concern, which is likely to persist in the near term. Kate Spade revenues declined 10% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Weak Pass Trends and Visitation Weigh on Vail Resorts (MTN) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts is facing pressure from softer pass unit trends and declining visitation. Also trimmed EBITDA outlook amid weather-related disruptions pose concerns.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Free Stock Analysis Report

BNY (BNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.